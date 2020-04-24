CALGARY, Alberta, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) announces that due to circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is relying on the exemption provided in Alberta Instrument 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the “Alberta Instrument”) of the Alberta Securities Commission (and similar exemptions provided by the securities commission in British Columbia) to postpone the filing of the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively the “Documents”):
In accordance with the Alberta Instrument, during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020, a person or company required to make certain filings as described in the Alberta Instrument has an additional 45 days from the deadline otherwise applicable under Alberta securities laws to make the filing. Until the Company has filed the required Documents, members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.
The Company expects to file the Documents on or prior to May 20, 2020.
Since the date the last interim financial statements and associated management’s discussion and analysis were filed with respect to the interim period ending September 30, 2019, the Company has disclosed by way of news release the following significant business development, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com:
For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail ajnesbitt@marksmenenergy.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Marksmen’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Marksmen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Marksmen Energy
Calgary, UNITED STATES
marksmen logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: