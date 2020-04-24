Santa Clara, California, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered in Chennai, India, received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, based upon the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company did not meet the minimum bid price of $1.00 per share required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The letter also indicated that the Company will be provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days in which to regain compliance pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A).

Given the extraordinary market conditions, Nasdaq has determined to toll the compliance periods for the bid price and market value of publicly held shares requirements (collectively, the “Price-based Requirements”) through June 30, 2020. In that regard, on April 16, 2020, Nasdaq filed an immediately effective rule change with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, the compliance periods for the Price-based Requirements will be reinstated on July 1, 2020. Accordingly, the Company has until December 28, 2020 to regain compliance with the bid price requirement.

The letter further provided that if, at any time during this tolling period or the 180-day period, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company with written confirmation that it has achieved compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focused on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses. Sify’s infrastructure comprising the largest MPLS network, top-of-the-line DCs, partnership with global technology majors, vast expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud make it the first choice of start-ups, incoming Enterprises and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp, More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2019, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

