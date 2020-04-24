Sacramento, CA, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Sacramento Economic Council (GSEC) launched a free interactive tool to help businesses large and small through this economic downturn. The resource called SizeUp, provides custom market research and data to empower companies to make strategic and data-driven decisions on their next move. This will assist businesses that are struggling or those that have closed, have access to hyperlocal information to help them get back to work.

“This is an amazing tool for our business. It helps gauge where my business is compared to my competitors. I think anyone starting a business should use this resource,” said Rico Rivera, CEO of Silicon East Real Estate based in Sacramento.

SizeUp is a web-based tool that incorporates large numbers of timely data sets that help businesses analyze the market and business costs. GSEC is providing it at no cost to the Greater Sacramento region to give organizations the support they need during this critical time.

The service found at SelectSacramento.com/SizeUp provides companies with:

Information on how they compare to their competition

Data to find targeted customers, suppliers and competitors

Guidance on how to introduce products and services at strategic moments in a business’ lifecycle

Figuring out the best places to advertise

Successful businesses make data-driven decisions. This technology allows small businesses the same advantage as large corporations with business intelligence at the fingertips of local companies.

“Entrepreneurs and managers of companies don’t always have access to data that can set them on the path for strategic growth. This is an incredible tool that will push businesses in Rancho Cordova and the Greater Sacramento region forward or help them to pivot during this pandemic. It’s helping to level the playing field,” said Amanda Norton, Economic Development manager of Rancho Cordova.

“This is when our leadership is the most critical. GSEC is at the heart of revitalizing and rebuilding the Greater Sacramento economy. Few businesses actually know how their performance compares to their industry competitors because big data analysis is too expensive. We want to provide the best data and resources for the region to be the first to get back into the swing of things,” said Barry Broome, President & CEO of GSEC.

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council has created a short online tutorial to explain the benefits of this tool and walk new users through a demonstration of its uses. This tutorial can also be found at SelectSacramento.com/sizeup. In addition, this tool is available to local Chambers of Commerce and economic development professionals across the region as a way to connect with and offer support to their local small businesses. GSEC has also launched a resource page during this crisis, to provide startups and established companies with links to local, state and federal aid.

“We are in a moment of time where it’s make or break. The steps taken now are going to be vital for the future health of our economy. We want to provide every possible advantage to businesses big and small so that we come out of this on top,” said Broome.

As we all remain at home during the COVID-19 crisis, events held by the Greater Sacramento Economic Council to advance the regional economy will be moving to a virtual/online platform. Visit the GSEC website at SelectSacramento.com for information on upcoming events or programs, and register for the GSEC COVID-19 weekly email updates – sent every Friday - when visiting the site.

“We are here for the long haul. As long as we continue to support and invest in our business community, we will get through this,” said Broome.

