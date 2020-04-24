TORONTO, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSX-V: JOR) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) announces the resignation of Mr. Michael Dehn from its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Dehn has tendered his resignation from Jourdan’s board as he intends to focus on his other endeavours. The management and board of directors of Jourdan would like to thank Mr. Dehn for his service and the insight he has provided to the Company and wish him well in the future.



About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol JOR on the TSX-V and 2JR1 on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine. This mine is part of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), China’s largest automotive battery manufacturer.

For more information:

Aaron Atin

Corporate Secretary

aaron.atin@fmresources.ca

