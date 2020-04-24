VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“NabisTM” or the “Company”), a Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today announced that due to circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCSC and other members of the Canadian Securities Administrators granted “Issuers” in the Canadian securities industry up to an additional 45 days to complete year-end and Q1 F2020 statutory filings. As a result of COVID-19 related inefficiencies, the Company will not be able to file its December 31, 2019 audited annual financial statements, Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form by its usual 120-day deadline of April 29, 2020 and will be relying on the extension. The Company will not file its March 31, 2020 financial statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis by its usual 60-day deadline of May 30, 2020 and will also be relying on the extension.



Accordingly, as required by the conditions of the extension, the Company’s management and other insiders will be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 until the statutory documents are filed, which will be on or before June 12, 2020. The Company intends to file the Q1 Fiscal 2020 documents no later than July 14, 2020. Other than as previously disclosed by the Company in news releases, including the information herein, there are no other material business developments since the date of the Company’s most recent filing of the unaudited interim financial statements and associated management’s discussion and analysis for the three and twelve month periods ended October 31, 2019.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

