New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Labeling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799451/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Reagents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$55.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Reagents will reach a market size of US$112.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$201.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799451/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Protein Labeling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
What is Protein Labeling?
Protein Labeling Market Set for a Rapid Growth
In-vitro Protein Labeling Method Dominates the Market
Nanoparticle Labelling to Register Rapid Growth
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Offers Opportunities for
Protein Labeling
Growing Proteomics Research
Increasing Healthcare R&D to Propel the Demand for Protein
Labeling
Antibody Labeling
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Protein Labeling Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Protein Labeling Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Protein Labeling Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Reagents (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Reagents (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Reagents (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Kits (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Kits (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Kits (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Services (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Services (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Services (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: In Vitro Labeling (Labeling Method) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: In Vitro Labeling (Labeling Method) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: In Vitro Labeling (Labeling Method) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: In Vivo Labeling (Labeling Method) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: In Vivo Labeling (Labeling Method) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: In Vivo Labeling (Labeling Method) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Bioorthogonal Labeling (Labeling Method) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Bioorthogonal Labeling (Labeling Method) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Bioorthogonal Labeling (Labeling Method) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 22: Cell-based Assays (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Cell-based Assays (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Cell-based Assays (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Fluorescence Microscopy (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Fluorescence Microscopy (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Fluorescence Microscopy (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Immunological Techniques (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Immunological Techniques (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Immunological Techniques (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Mass Spectrometry (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Mass Spectrometry (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Mass Spectrometry (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Protein Microarray (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Protein Microarray (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Protein Microarray (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Protein Labeling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Per Capita Healthcare Spending in the US
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Protein Labeling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Protein Labeling Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Protein Labeling Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Protein Labeling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Labeling Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Protein Labeling Market in the United States by
Labeling Method: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 42: United States Protein Labeling Market Share Breakdown
by Labeling Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Protein Labeling Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Protein Labeling Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 45: Protein Labeling Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Protein Labeling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Protein Labeling Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 48: Protein Labeling Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Canadian Protein Labeling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Labeling Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Protein Labeling Historic Market Review by
Labeling Method in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 51: Protein Labeling Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Labeling Method for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Canadian Protein Labeling Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Protein Labeling Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Protein Labeling Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Protein Labeling: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Protein Labeling Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Protein Labeling Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Market for Protein Labeling: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Labeling Method
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Protein Labeling Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Labeling Method for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Protein Labeling Market Share Analysis by
Labeling Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Protein
Labeling in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Japanese Protein Labeling Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Protein Labeling Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Protein Labeling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Protein Labeling Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Protein Labeling Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Chinese Protein Labeling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Labeling Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Protein Labeling Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Labeling Method: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Protein Labeling Market by Labeling Method:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Protein Labeling in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Protein Labeling Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Protein Labeling Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Protein Labeling Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Protein Labeling Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 74: Protein Labeling Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European Protein Labeling Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Protein Labeling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 77: Protein Labeling Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Protein Labeling Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Protein Labeling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Labeling Method: 2018-2025
Table 80: Protein Labeling Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Labeling Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Protein Labeling Market Share Breakdown by
Labeling Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Protein Labeling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Protein Labeling Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Protein Labeling Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 85: Protein Labeling Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: French Protein Labeling Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Protein Labeling Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Protein Labeling Market in France by Labeling Method:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: French Protein Labeling Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Labeling Method: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Protein Labeling Market Share Analysis by
Labeling Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Protein Labeling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Protein Labeling Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Protein Labeling Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 94: Protein Labeling Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Protein Labeling Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Protein Labeling Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Protein Labeling Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Labeling Method
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Protein Labeling Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Labeling Method: 2009-2017
Table 99: German Protein Labeling Market Share Breakdown by
Labeling Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Protein Labeling Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Protein Labeling Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Protein Labeling Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Protein Labeling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Protein Labeling Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Protein Labeling Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Italian Protein Labeling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Labeling Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Protein Labeling Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Labeling Method: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Protein Labeling Market by Labeling Method:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Italian Demand for Protein Labeling in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Protein Labeling Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Protein Labeling Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Protein Labeling: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Protein Labeling Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Protein Labeling Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Protein Labeling: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Labeling
Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Protein Labeling Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Labeling Method for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Protein Labeling Market Share
Analysis by Labeling Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Protein Labeling in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: United Kingdom Protein Labeling Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Protein Labeling Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 121: Rest of Europe Protein Labeling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 122: Protein Labeling Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe Protein Labeling Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Europe Protein Labeling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Labeling Method: 2018-2025
Table 125: Protein Labeling Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Labeling Method: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe Protein Labeling Market Share
Breakdown by Labeling Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Europe Protein Labeling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 128: Protein Labeling Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe Protein Labeling Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Protein Labeling Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Protein Labeling Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Protein Labeling Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Protein Labeling Market in Asia-Pacific by Labeling
Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Protein Labeling Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Labeling Method: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Protein Labeling Market Share Analysis
by Labeling Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Protein Labeling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Protein Labeling Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Protein Labeling Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 139: Rest of World Protein Labeling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Rest of World Protein Labeling Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 141: Protein Labeling Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Rest of World Protein Labeling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Labeling Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Rest of World Protein Labeling Historic Market
Review by Labeling Method in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 144: Protein Labeling Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Labeling Method for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 145: Rest of World Protein Labeling Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Protein Labeling Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of World Protein Labeling Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
KANEKA CORPORATION
LI-COR, INC. (LI-COR BIOSCIENCES)
MERCK KGAA
NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS
PERKINELMER
PROMEGA CORPORATION
SERACARE LIFE SCIENCES
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799451/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: