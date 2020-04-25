New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Propulsion Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799442/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$216.7 Billion by the year 2025, Air Breathing Engines will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Air Breathing Engines will reach a market size of US$17.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$25.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Inventions and Technological Innovations to Drive Propulsion
Systems Market
Current and Future Military Procurements: Significant Factor
for Growth of the Market
Considerable Increase in Satellites and Launch Vehicles Drive
the Space Propulsion System Market
Rising Demand for Microsatellite Drive the Satellite Propulsion
System Market
Growing Interest in Electric Propulsion System Market
USA: The Largest Market
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Innovations in Advanced Propulsion for Deep-Space Exploration
Advanced Electric-Propulsion Technologies
Advanced Chemical-Propulsion Technologies
Precision Micro/Nano Propulsion
Technologies and Challenges for In-Space Propulsion Technologies
Aircraft Propulsion System with Propulsive Fuselage to Cut Co2
Emission
Advancements in Propulsion Systems and Aerodynamics to Create
Environment Friendly Aircrafts
Green Propellant and Rotary Turbo Rocket to Disrupt Rocket
Propulsion System
Advancement in Form Factor of Electric Propulsion System to
Modify Satellite Designs
AM and Generative Design Tools for New Engines
Advanced Electric Propulsion System (AEPS) Passes Major Milestone
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Propulsion Defined
Vehicular Propulsion
Engines Produce Thrust to Power Flying Machines
Thrust Overcomes Weight for Vertical Flight
Propulsion System
Electrical Propulsion
Propulsion Systems for Advanced Space Missions
Aircraft Propulsion System
Propulsion Systems for Spacecraft and Satellites
Rocket Propulsion and Types
Jet Engine vs. Rocket Engine
Air Breathing Engines
Types of Air Breathing Engines
Turbojet Engine
Turbofan Engine
Turboprop and Turboshaft
Propfan
Hypersonic Air Breathing Propulsion Technology
Non-Air Breathing Engines: Rocket Engine
Electric Propulsion Engines
Solar Electric Propulsion (Ion Propulsion)
Electric Spacecraft Engines
Global Competitor Market Shares
Propulsion Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Propulsion Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Propulsion Systems Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Propulsion Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Air Breathing Engines (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Air Breathing Engines (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Air Breathing Engines (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Non-Air Breathing Engines (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Non-Air Breathing Engines (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Non-Air Breathing Engines (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Electric Propulsion Engines (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Electric Propulsion Engines (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Electric Propulsion Engines (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Aircraft (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Aircraft (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Aircraft (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Spacecraft (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Spacecraft (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Spacecraft (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Missiles (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Missiles (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Missiles (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Propulsion Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Propulsion Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Propulsion Systems Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Propulsion Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Propulsion Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Propulsion Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Propulsion Systems Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Propulsion Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Propulsion Systems Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Propulsion Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Propulsion Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Propulsion Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Propulsion Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Propulsion Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Propulsion Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Propulsion Systems Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Propulsion Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Propulsion Systems Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Propulsion Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Propulsion Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Propulsion Systems Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Propulsion Systems Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Propulsion Systems in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Propulsion Systems Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Propulsion Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Propulsion Systems Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Propulsion Systems Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Propulsion Systems Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Propulsion Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Propulsion Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Propulsion Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Propulsion Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Propulsion Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Propulsion Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Propulsion Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Propulsion Systems Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Propulsion Systems Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Propulsion Systems Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Propulsion Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Propulsion Systems Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Propulsion Systems Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Propulsion Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Propulsion Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Propulsion Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Propulsion Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Propulsion Systems Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Propulsion Systems Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Propulsion Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Propulsion Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Propulsion Systems Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Propulsion Systems in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Propulsion Systems Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Propulsion Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Propulsion Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Propulsion Systems Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Propulsion Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Propulsion Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Propulsion Systems Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Propulsion Systems Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Propulsion Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Propulsion Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Propulsion Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Europe Propulsion Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Propulsion Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Propulsion Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Propulsion Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Propulsion Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Propulsion Systems Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Propulsion Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Propulsion Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Propulsion Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Propulsion Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Propulsion Systems Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Propulsion Systems Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 97: Rest of World Propulsion Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Propulsion Systems Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of World Propulsion Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
GKN AEROSPACE
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
ORBITAL ATK
RAYTHEON COMPANY
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
SAFRAN GROUP
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
