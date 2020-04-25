New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Propulsion Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799442/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$216.7 Billion by the year 2025, Air Breathing Engines will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Air Breathing Engines will reach a market size of US$17.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$25.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

General Electric Company

GKN Aerospace

Honeywell International, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Orbital ATK, Inc.

Raytheon Company

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

SAFRAN Group

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Inventions and Technological Innovations to Drive Propulsion

Systems Market

Current and Future Military Procurements: Significant Factor

for Growth of the Market

Considerable Increase in Satellites and Launch Vehicles Drive

the Space Propulsion System Market

Rising Demand for Microsatellite Drive the Satellite Propulsion

System Market

Growing Interest in Electric Propulsion System Market

USA: The Largest Market

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Innovations in Advanced Propulsion for Deep-Space Exploration

Advanced Electric-Propulsion Technologies

Advanced Chemical-Propulsion Technologies

Precision Micro/Nano Propulsion

Technologies and Challenges for In-Space Propulsion Technologies

Aircraft Propulsion System with Propulsive Fuselage to Cut Co2

Emission

Advancements in Propulsion Systems and Aerodynamics to Create

Environment Friendly Aircrafts

Green Propellant and Rotary Turbo Rocket to Disrupt Rocket

Propulsion System

Advancement in Form Factor of Electric Propulsion System to

Modify Satellite Designs

AM and Generative Design Tools for New Engines

Advanced Electric Propulsion System (AEPS) Passes Major Milestone

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Propulsion Defined

Vehicular Propulsion

Engines Produce Thrust to Power Flying Machines

Thrust Overcomes Weight for Vertical Flight

Propulsion System

Electrical Propulsion

Propulsion Systems for Advanced Space Missions

Aircraft Propulsion System

Propulsion Systems for Spacecraft and Satellites

Rocket Propulsion and Types

Jet Engine vs. Rocket Engine

Air Breathing Engines

Types of Air Breathing Engines

Turbojet Engine

Turbofan Engine

Turboprop and Turboshaft

Propfan

Hypersonic Air Breathing Propulsion Technology

Non-Air Breathing Engines: Rocket Engine

Electric Propulsion Engines

Solar Electric Propulsion (Ion Propulsion)

Electric Spacecraft Engines

Global Competitor Market Shares

Propulsion Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



