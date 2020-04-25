New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Professional Dental Care Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799438/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$257.5 Million by the year 2025, Toothbrush will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$10.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Toothbrush will reach a market size of US$8.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$84.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Professional Dental Care Market: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Professional Dental Care Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Number of Small and Private Dental Clinics Worldwide
Boosts Demand for Professional Dental Care
Rising Incidence of Dental Caries Primarily in North America
Results in Increased Need for Professional Dental Care
Global Dental Caries and Endodontics Market: Revenues in US$
Million by Type for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
North American Dental Caries and Endodontics Market: Revenues
in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
India and China with Increasing Disposable Incomes: Lucrative
Markets for Professional Dental Care
Disposable Income in CNY in China for the Years 2012 through 2018
Disposable Income in INR Million in India for the Years 2012
through 2018
Growing Awareness about Dental Hygiene among Children and
Adults Drives Huge Demand for Profession Dental Care
Global Oral Hygiene Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Increasing Demand for Professional Dental Care Offers Economic
Gains for Dental Practitioners
Rising Focus on Increasing Oral Care Services in Rural Areas
Holds Potential for Market Growth
Challenges
Increasing Number of Large Dental Practices Hinders Market Growth
Reluctance to Adopt Dental Dispensing Practices: Another Challenge
Regulatory Restrictions on Dental Dispensing Practices Hampers
Demand for Professional Dental Care
Innovations and Advancements
Product Overview
Professional Dental Care: An Insight
Dental Care and Treatment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Professional Dental Care Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Professional Dental Care Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Professional Dental Care Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Toothbrush (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Toothbrush (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Toothbrush (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Toothpaste (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Toothpaste (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Toothpaste (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Mouthwashes/Rinses (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Mouthwashes/Rinses (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Mouthwashes/Rinses (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Denture Products (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Denture Products (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Denture Products (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Dental Accessories/Ancillaries (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Dental Accessories/Ancillaries (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Dental Accessories/Ancillaries (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Professional Dental Care Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Professional Dental Care Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Professional Dental Care Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Professional Dental Care Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Professional Dental Care Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Professional Dental Care Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 27: Professional Dental Care Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Professional Dental Care: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Professional Dental Care Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Professional Dental Care Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Professional Dental Care Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Professional Dental Care Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Professional Dental Care Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Professional Dental Care Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Professional Dental Care Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Professional Dental Care Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Professional Dental Care Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Professional Dental Care Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 38: Professional Dental Care Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: European Professional Dental Care Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Professional Dental Care Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: French Professional Dental Care Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Professional Dental Care Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Professional Dental Care Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Professional Dental Care Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: German Professional Dental Care Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Professional Dental Care Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Professional Dental Care Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Professional Dental Care Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Professional Dental Care:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Professional Dental Care Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: United Kingdom Professional Dental Care Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Professional Dental Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Spanish Professional Dental Care Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 54: Professional Dental Care Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Professional Dental Care Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Professional Dental Care Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 57: Russian Professional Dental Care Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Professional Dental Care Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 59: Professional Dental Care Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of Europe Professional Dental Care Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Professional Dental Care Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 62: Professional Dental Care Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Professional Dental Care Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Professional Dental Care Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Professional Dental Care Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Professional Dental Care Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Professional Dental Care Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Australian Professional Dental Care Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Australian Professional Dental Care Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Professional Dental Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Indian Professional Dental Care Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 72: Professional Dental Care Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Professional Dental Care Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: South Korean Professional Dental Care Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Professional Dental Care Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Professional Dental
Care: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Professional Dental Care Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Professional Dental Care Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Professional Dental Care Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 80: Professional Dental Care Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Professional Dental Care Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 82: Latin American Professional Dental Care Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Professional Dental Care Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Professional Dental Care Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Professional Dental Care Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Professional Dental Care Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Argentinean Professional Dental Care Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 88: Professional Dental Care Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Brazilian Professional Dental Care Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Brazilian Professional Dental Care Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 91: Professional Dental Care Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Mexican Professional Dental Care Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: Mexican Professional Dental Care Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Professional Dental Care Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Professional Dental Care Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Professional Dental Care Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Professional Dental Care Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 98: Professional Dental Care Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Professional Dental Care Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: The Middle East Professional Dental Care Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: The Middle East Professional Dental Care Historic
Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 102: Professional Dental Care Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Market for Professional Dental Care: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Professional Dental Care Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Iranian Professional Dental Care Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Professional Dental Care Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 107: Professional Dental Care Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Israeli Professional Dental Care Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Professional Dental Care Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Professional Dental Care Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Professional Dental Care Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Professional Dental Care Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Professional Dental Care
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Professional Dental Care Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Professional Dental Care Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Professional Dental Care
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Rest of Middle East Professional Dental Care Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 118: African Professional Dental Care Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Professional Dental Care Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 120: African Professional Dental Care Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
DR. FRESH
GC CORPORATION
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY, THE
ULTRADENT PRODUCTS
UNILEVER PLC
YOUNG INNOVATIONS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
