2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.8 Billion by the year 2025, Thermoset Powder Coatings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$209.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$174.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Thermoset Powder Coatings will reach a market size of US$551.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Coatings in Various End-Use
Sectors Continues to Spur Growth in the Powder Coatings Market
Thermoset Powder Coatings: The Leading Segment in the Global
Powder Coatings Market
Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market: High Growth in Store
Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019
Appliances Emerge as the Largest End-Use Application Market
Global Powder Coatings Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
by Application for 2019
Asia-Pacific Fuels Growth in the Powder Coatings Market
Production Trends in Powder Coatings Market
Global Thermosetting Powder Coatings Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Production Volume by Region/Country for 2018
Global Competitor Market Shares
Powder Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Powder Coatings Grow in Significance for Industrial Painting
Sector
Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market: Growth Fueled by
Technological Advancements
Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market: Material Advantages Spur
Adoption in Various Applications
Global Antimicrobial Powder Coating Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019
UV-cured Powder Coatings Market: Growing Use in MDF Fuels Growth
Epoxy Powder Coatings Market: Rising Demand from Building &
Construction Industry and Automotive Industries to Propel
Growth
Global Epoxy Powder Coatings Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by End-Use Industry for 2019
Global Pure Epoxy Powder Coatings Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Application for 2019
Significant Benefits of Powder Coatings in Achieving Durable
Finish Propels Market Growth
With Home Appliance Industry Recording Strong Gains, Demand for
Powder Coatings Poised for Growth
Global Home Appliances Market: Revenues in $ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Powder Coatings Transform Automotive Industry
Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics: A Significant
Influencer of Demand Patterns in Powder Coatings Market
World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the
Period 2015-2023
Powder Coatings: Increasing Use in Architectural Industry
With Sustainability Becoming a Vital Attribute for Buildings,
Powder Coatings Find Increased Demand
Trend towards Sustainable Buildings Favors Powder Coatings
Market: Global Green Building Materials Market Size in $
Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Powder Coatings for Furniture Finishing: A Promising Growth Market
Growing Furniture Market Presents Opportunity for Powder
Coatings: Global Furniture Market Revenues in US$ Billion for
the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Global Wood Furniture Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Powder Coating and Wet Paint: Analyzing the Benefits and
Drawbacks of Each Process
Strict Government Regulations on VOC Emissions Drives Powder
Coatings Market
Innovations & Advancements in Powder Coatings Drive Revenue Growth
Powder-in-Powder Technology: Coating Technique with Significant
Advantages
New Automatic Powder Coating System Rapidly Changes Color
Powder Coatings for Corrosion Protection
Powder Coating Spray and Recovery Witnesses Technology
Advancements
Renewed Interest in Self-Healing Powder Coatings
Technology Advances Aim to Further Enhance Eco-Friendliness of
Powder Coatings
Bio-based Powder Coating Technology: A Renewable Alternative
Powder Coatings
Properties of Powder Coatings
Types of Powder Coating
Thermoset Powder Coatings
Thermoplastics Powder Coatings
Benefits of Powder Coating
Applications of Powder Coatings
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799399/?utm_source=GNW
