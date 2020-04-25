New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Powder Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799399/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.8 Billion by the year 2025, Thermoset Powder Coatings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$209.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$174.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Thermoset Powder Coatings will reach a market size of US$551.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema Group

Axalta Coating Systems

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Coatings in Various End-Use

Sectors Continues to Spur Growth in the Powder Coatings Market

Thermoset Powder Coatings: The Leading Segment in the Global

Powder Coatings Market

Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market: High Growth in Store

Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019

Appliances Emerge as the Largest End-Use Application Market

Global Powder Coatings Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

by Application for 2019

Asia-Pacific Fuels Growth in the Powder Coatings Market

Production Trends in Powder Coatings Market

Global Thermosetting Powder Coatings Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Production Volume by Region/Country for 2018

Global Competitor Market Shares

Powder Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Powder Coatings Grow in Significance for Industrial Painting

Sector

Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market: Growth Fueled by

Technological Advancements

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market: Material Advantages Spur

Adoption in Various Applications

Global Antimicrobial Powder Coating Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019

UV-cured Powder Coatings Market: Growing Use in MDF Fuels Growth

Epoxy Powder Coatings Market: Rising Demand from Building &

Construction Industry and Automotive Industries to Propel

Growth

Global Epoxy Powder Coatings Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by End-Use Industry for 2019

Global Pure Epoxy Powder Coatings Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues by Application for 2019





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Significant Benefits of Powder Coatings in Achieving Durable

Finish Propels Market Growth

With Home Appliance Industry Recording Strong Gains, Demand for

Powder Coatings Poised for Growth

Global Home Appliances Market: Revenues in $ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Powder Coatings Transform Automotive Industry

Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics: A Significant

Influencer of Demand Patterns in Powder Coatings Market

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the

Period 2015-2023

Powder Coatings: Increasing Use in Architectural Industry

With Sustainability Becoming a Vital Attribute for Buildings,

Powder Coatings Find Increased Demand

Trend towards Sustainable Buildings Favors Powder Coatings

Market: Global Green Building Materials Market Size in $

Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Powder Coatings for Furniture Finishing: A Promising Growth Market

Growing Furniture Market Presents Opportunity for Powder

Coatings: Global Furniture Market Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Wood Furniture Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Powder Coating and Wet Paint: Analyzing the Benefits and

Drawbacks of Each Process

Strict Government Regulations on VOC Emissions Drives Powder

Coatings Market

Innovations & Advancements in Powder Coatings Drive Revenue Growth

Powder-in-Powder Technology: Coating Technique with Significant

Advantages

New Automatic Powder Coating System Rapidly Changes Color

Powder Coatings for Corrosion Protection

Powder Coating Spray and Recovery Witnesses Technology

Advancements

Renewed Interest in Self-Healing Powder Coatings

Technology Advances Aim to Further Enhance Eco-Friendliness of

Powder Coatings

Bio-based Powder Coating Technology: A Renewable Alternative

Table 1: Powder Coatings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Powder Coatings Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Powder Coatings Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Thermoset Powder Coatings (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Thermoset Powder Coatings (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Thermoset Powder Coatings (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings (Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings (Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Powder Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Powder Coatings Market in the US: An Overview

Market Analytics

Powder Coatings Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Application for 2019 and 2025

Powder Coatings Market in North America: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues by Resin Type for 2019

Table 10: United States Powder Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Powder Coatings Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 12: United States Powder Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Powder Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Powder Coatings Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: Powder Coatings Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Powder Coatings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Powder Coatings Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Powder Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Powder Coatings Market in China: Strong Growth Potential

Environmental Advantages Drive Demand for Powder Coatings in

China?s Wood Furniture Market

Table 19: Chinese Powder Coatings Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Powder Coatings Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Powder Coatings Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Powder Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Healthy Growth for Powder Coatings Market in Europe

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Powder Coatings Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Powder Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: European Powder Coatings Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Powder Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 26: Powder Coatings Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Powder Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Powder Coatings Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 29: French Powder Coatings Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Powder Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Powder Coatings Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Powder Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Powder Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Powder Coatings Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Powder Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Powder Coatings Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Powder Coatings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Powder Coatings Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Powder Coatings Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Powder Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Spanish Powder Coatings Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Powder Coatings Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Powder Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Powder Coatings Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Russian Powder Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Powder Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 47: Powder Coatings Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Powder Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Application for 2019

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Powder Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Powder Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Powder Coatings Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Powder Coatings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Australian Powder Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Powder Coatings Market in India: Potential for High Growth

Powder Coatings Market in India: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Coating Method for 2019 and 2025

Powder Coatings Market in India: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 58: Indian Powder Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Indian Powder Coatings Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Powder Coatings Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Powder Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Powder Coatings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Powder Coatings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Powder Coatings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Powder Coatings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Powder Coatings Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 68: Powder Coatings Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Powder Coatings Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Powder Coatings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Powder Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Powder Coatings Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Powder Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 74: Powder Coatings Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Powder Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Powder Coatings Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Powder Coatings Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Powder Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Powder Coatings Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Powder Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican Powder Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Powder Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 83: Powder Coatings Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Powder Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Powder Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Powder Coatings Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Powder Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Powder Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: The Middle East Powder Coatings Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Powder Coatings Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Powder Coatings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Powder Coatings Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian Powder Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Powder Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 95: Powder Coatings Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Powder Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Powder Coatings Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Powder Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Powder Coatings Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Powder Coatings Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Powder Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Powder Coatings Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Powder Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Powder Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Powder Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Powder Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Powder Coatings Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: African Powder Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





AKZO NOBEL NV

ARKEMA GROUP

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS

PPG INDUSTRIES

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

THE VALSPAR CORPORATION

3M COMPANY

APPLIED PLASTICS

ASIAN PAINTS LTD.

ASIAN PAINTS PPG PVT. LIMITED

BASF COATINGS GMBH

BASF CORPORATION

BERGER PAINTS INDIA LTD.

CARDINAL PAINT AND POWDER

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS

CLOVERDALE PAINT

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINTS

EMIL FREI GMBH & CO. KG

FORREST TECHNICAL COATINGS

HENTZEN COATINGS

INVER S.P.A.

JOTUN AS

JRLON

KEYLAND POLYMER

ROYAL DSM NV

MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL COATINGS

NATIONAL PAINTS FACTORIES CO. LTD.

RAPID COAT

RPM INTERNATIONAL

SHAWCOR LTD.

SOLVAY USA

SOMAR CORPORATION

TEKNOS GROUP OY

TRIMITE TECHNOLOGIES

TULIP PAINTS

VALMONT INDUSTRIES

WACKER CHEMIE AG

DUROLAC PAINTS, INC.

DVUV, LLC

ECOPOLIFIX SRL

ERIE POWDER COATINGS, INC.

G&H DIVERSIFIED MANUFACTURING

IGP PULVERTECHNIK AG

KRIPTON POWDER PAINTS PVT. LTD.

MAHARANI INNOVATIVE PAINTS PVT. LTD.

MARPOL PRIVATE LIMITED

NORTEK POWDER COATING, LLC

PULVERIT S.P.A

RAYPAUL COATING, INC.

ROBERTO GRACIA (TITAN POWDER COATINGS)

SAK COAT

SOLEPOXY, INC.

TCI POWDER COATINGS

TITAN PAINTS AND CHEMICALS LIMITED

UNITED COATINGS INDUSTRIES

VALMONT COATINGS

VAN WESTRUM CORPORATION

AARIKA CHROMA INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD.

ACE ANODIZING & IMPREGNATING, INC.

ACG INDUSTRIE

ADAPTA COLOR S.L

AKZONOBEL INDIA LTD.

ALPHA COATING TECHNOLOGIES

AMERICAN POWDER COATINGS, INC.

ARSONSISI S.P.A

CIN INDUSTRIAL COATINGS, SA

