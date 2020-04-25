New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Post-Harvest Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799395/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$922.3 Million by the year 2025, Coatings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$33.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$34.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Coatings will reach a market size of US$76.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$125.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bayer AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

FMC Corporation

Fomesa Fruitech, S.L.U.

Nufarm Limited

Pace International, LLC.

Syngenta AG

Xeda International SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799395/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Post-Harvest Treatment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Post-Harvest Treatment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Coatings (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Coatings (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Coatings (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Fungicides (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Fungicides (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Fungicides (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Ethylene Blockers (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Ethylene Blockers (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Ethylene Blockers (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Sprout Inhibitors (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Sprout Inhibitors (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Sprout Inhibitors (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Fruits (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Fruits (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Fruits (Application) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Vegetables (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Vegetables (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Vegetables (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Post-Harvest Treatment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Post-Harvest Treatment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Post-Harvest Treatment Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Post-Harvest Treatment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Post-Harvest Treatment Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 33: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Post-Harvest Treatment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Post-Harvest Treatment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Post-Harvest Treatment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: Japanese Post-Harvest Treatment Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Post-Harvest Treatment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Post-Harvest Treatment Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Post-Harvest Treatment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Post-Harvest Treatment in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Post-Harvest Treatment Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Post-Harvest Treatment Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Post-Harvest Treatment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Post-Harvest Treatment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Post-Harvest Treatment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Post-Harvest Treatment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Post-Harvest Treatment Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Post-Harvest Treatment Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Post-Harvest Treatment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Post-Harvest Treatment Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Post-Harvest Treatment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Post-Harvest Treatment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Post-Harvest Treatment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Post-Harvest Treatment in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Post-Harvest Treatment Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Post-Harvest Treatment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Post-Harvest Treatment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Post-Harvest Treatment Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Post-Harvest Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 83: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Rest of Europe Post-Harvest Treatment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Post-Harvest Treatment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Post-Harvest Treatment Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Post-Harvest Treatment Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Post-Harvest Treatment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Rest of World Post-Harvest Treatment Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 96: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 97: Rest of World Post-Harvest Treatment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 98: Post-Harvest Treatment Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of World Post-Harvest Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



BAYER AG

DOWDUPONT

FMC CORPORATION

FOMESA FRUITECH, S.L.U.

NUFARM LIMITED

PACE INTERNATIONAL

SYNGENTA AG

XEDA INTERNATIONAL SA

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799395/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001