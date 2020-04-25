New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polycarbonate Resin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799381/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.6 Billion by the year 2025, Electrical & Electronics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$261.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$223 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electrical & Electronics will reach a market size of US$208 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Toughness, High-Temperature Resistance and Transparency
Properties Present Polycarbonate Resin as a Suitable Material
for Demanding Transparent Applications
China: The Largest Consumer of Polycarbonate Resins
Global Polycarbonate Resins Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Consumption by Region/Country for 2019
Production Trends of Polycarbonate Resin
Global Polycarbonate Resin Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Production Capacity by Country
Worldwide Estimated and Projected Polycarbonate Production
Capacity (in Million Metric Tons) and Operating Rate (in %)
for the Years 2012 through 2022
Global Polycarbonate Capacity Changes in Million Metric Tons
for the Period 2012-2020
Western Europe Polycarbonate Market: Estimated and Projected
Polycarbonate Production Capacity (in Million Metric Tons) and
Operating Rate (in %) for the Years 2012 through 2022
North East Asia Polycarbonate Market: Estimated and Projected
Polycarbonate Production Capacity (in Million Metric Tons) and
Operating Rate (in %) for the Years 2012 through 2022
Trade Statistics
Global Polycarbonate Market: Net Imports in Thousand Metric
Tons by Region for the Years 2018 and 2022
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polycarbonate Resin Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics: A Significant
Influencer of Demand Patterns in Automotive Actuators Market
World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the
Period 2015-2023
Lightweight Polycarbonate for Windows of Vehicles
PC Resins in Electrical & Electronics Applications
Energy Efficient Advantages Fuel Demand for Polycarbonate in
Building & Construction Space
Rising Use of Polycarbonate in Optical Lenses
New Opportunities in Store for Polycarbonate Resin in the
Medical Sector
Health Concerns over Bisphenol A Drive Phase Out of PC Resin
Use in Food Contact Plastic Containers
Innovations & Advancements
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Polycarbonate Resin
Properties of PC Resins
Applications of PC Resins
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polycarbonate Resin Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Polycarbonate Resin Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 7: Construction (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Construction (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Construction (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Consumer Goods (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Consumer Goods (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Consumer Goods (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Optical Media (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Optical Media (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Optical Media (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Medical Devices (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Medical Devices (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Medical Devices (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Packaging (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Packaging (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polycarbonate Resin Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Polycarbonate Resin Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Polycarbonate Resin Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Polycarbonate Resin Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Polycarbonate Resin Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polycarbonate Resin in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Polycarbonate Resin Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
China Continues to Rely on Imports to Meet the Rising Demand
for PC
Chinese Polycarbonate Market: Estimated and Projected
Polycarbonate Production Capacity (in Million Metric Tons) and
Operating Rate (in %) for the Years 2012 through 2022
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Polycarbonate Resin in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Polycarbonate Resin Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polycarbonate Resin Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Polycarbonate Resin Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Polycarbonate Resin Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Polycarbonate Resin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 44: Polycarbonate Resin Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: European Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 46: Polycarbonate Resin Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 47: French Polycarbonate Resin Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: French Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 49: Polycarbonate Resin Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: German Polycarbonate Resin Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 52: Italian Demand for Polycarbonate Resin in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Polycarbonate Resin Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Italian Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polycarbonate Resin in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: United Kingdom Polycarbonate Resin Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 58: Spanish Polycarbonate Resin Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Polycarbonate Resin Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 60: Spanish Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 61: Russian Polycarbonate Resin Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Polycarbonate Resin Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 63: Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 64: Rest of Europe Polycarbonate Resin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: Polycarbonate Resin Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Europe Polycarbonate Resin Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate Resin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Polycarbonate Resin Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate Resin Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Polycarbonate Resin Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate Resin Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate Resin Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 73: Polycarbonate Resin Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Australian Polycarbonate Resin Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 76: Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Polycarbonate Resin Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 78: Indian Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: Polycarbonate Resin Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: South Korean Polycarbonate Resin Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polycarbonate Resin in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate Resin Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin American Polycarbonate Resin Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 86: Polycarbonate Resin Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Latin American Polycarbonate Resin Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Latin American Demand for Polycarbonate Resin in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Polycarbonate Resin Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Latin American Polycarbonate Resin Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentinean Polycarbonate Resin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Polycarbonate Resin Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Argentinean Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 94: Polycarbonate Resin Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Brazilian Polycarbonate Resin Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Brazilian Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 97: Polycarbonate Resin Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Mexican Polycarbonate Resin Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 100: Rest of Latin America Polycarbonate Resin Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Polycarbonate Resin Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: The Middle East Polycarbonate Resin Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Polycarbonate Resin Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 105: The Middle East Polycarbonate Resin Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: The Middle East Polycarbonate Resin Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 107: Polycarbonate Resin Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 108: The Middle East Polycarbonate Resin Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 109: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polycarbonate Resin in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Iranian Polycarbonate Resin Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 112: Israeli Polycarbonate Resin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 113: Polycarbonate Resin Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: Israeli Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 115: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polycarbonate Resin in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Polycarbonate Resin Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Saudi Arabian Polycarbonate Resin Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 118: Polycarbonate Resin Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: United Arab Emirates Polycarbonate Resin Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 121: Polycarbonate Resin Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Rest of Middle East Polycarbonate Resin Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 124: African Polycarbonate Resin Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Polycarbonate Resin Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 126: Polycarbonate Resin Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CHI MEI CORPORATION
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION
LG CHEM
MITSUBISHI ENGINEERING-PLASTICS CORPORATION
SABIC INNOVATIVE PLASTICS HOLDING BV
SAMSUNG SDI
SAMYANG CORPORATION
TEIJIN LTD.
THAI POLYCARBONATE CO. LTD.
TRINSEO
AMETEK, INC.
ARC RESIN CORPORATION
ASAHI KASEI ADVANCE CORPORATION
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
COVESTRO AG
EVEREST INDUSTRIES LTD.
GALLINA INDIA
IDEMITSU CHEMICALS EUROPE PLC
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
KAZANORGSINTEZ JSC
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
LOTUS ROOFINGS PVT.
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP
MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL
PALRAM INDUSTRIES
RTP COMPANY
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (SABIC)
SAMYANG KASEI
SAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY
SRF LIMITED
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799381/?utm_source=GNW
