7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.6 Billion by the year 2025, Electrical & Electronics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$261.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$223 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electrical & Electronics will reach a market size of US$208 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Chi Mei Corporation

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Sabic Innovative Plastics Holding BV

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd

Samyang Corporation

Teijin Ltd.

Thai Polycarbonate Co. Ltd.

Trinseo LLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Toughness, High-Temperature Resistance and Transparency

Properties Present Polycarbonate Resin as a Suitable Material

for Demanding Transparent Applications

China: The Largest Consumer of Polycarbonate Resins

Global Polycarbonate Resins Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Consumption by Region/Country for 2019

Production Trends of Polycarbonate Resin

Global Polycarbonate Resin Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Production Capacity by Country

Worldwide Estimated and Projected Polycarbonate Production

Capacity (in Million Metric Tons) and Operating Rate (in %)

for the Years 2012 through 2022

Global Polycarbonate Capacity Changes in Million Metric Tons

for the Period 2012-2020

Western Europe Polycarbonate Market: Estimated and Projected

Polycarbonate Production Capacity (in Million Metric Tons) and

Operating Rate (in %) for the Years 2012 through 2022

North East Asia Polycarbonate Market: Estimated and Projected

Polycarbonate Production Capacity (in Million Metric Tons) and

Operating Rate (in %) for the Years 2012 through 2022

Trade Statistics

Global Polycarbonate Market: Net Imports in Thousand Metric

Tons by Region for the Years 2018 and 2022

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polycarbonate Resin Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics: A Significant

Influencer of Demand Patterns in Automotive Actuators Market

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the

Period 2015-2023

Lightweight Polycarbonate for Windows of Vehicles

PC Resins in Electrical & Electronics Applications

Energy Efficient Advantages Fuel Demand for Polycarbonate in

Building & Construction Space

Rising Use of Polycarbonate in Optical Lenses

New Opportunities in Store for Polycarbonate Resin in the

Medical Sector

Health Concerns over Bisphenol A Drive Phase Out of PC Resin

Use in Food Contact Plastic Containers

Innovations & Advancements

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Polycarbonate Resin

Properties of PC Resins

Applications of PC Resins





IV. COMPETITION



CHI MEI CORPORATION

FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION

LG CHEM

MITSUBISHI ENGINEERING-PLASTICS CORPORATION

SABIC INNOVATIVE PLASTICS HOLDING BV

SAMSUNG SDI

SAMYANG CORPORATION

TEIJIN LTD.

THAI POLYCARBONATE CO. LTD.

TRINSEO

AMETEK, INC.

ARC RESIN CORPORATION

ASAHI KASEI ADVANCE CORPORATION

ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

COVESTRO AG

EVEREST INDUSTRIES LTD.

GALLINA INDIA

IDEMITSU CHEMICALS EUROPE PLC

IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.

KAZANORGSINTEZ JSC

LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

LOTUS ROOFINGS PVT.

LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL

PALRAM INDUSTRIES

RTP COMPANY

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (SABIC)

SAMYANG KASEI

SAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY

SRF LIMITED

WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD

V. CURATED RESEARCH

