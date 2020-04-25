New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastomers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799375/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Film-Food Packaging will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$97.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$82.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Film-Food Packaging will reach a market size of US$60.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$779.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alpha Group

Borealis AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LG Chem

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Plastomer Corporation

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

SK Group

Sumitomo Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Plastomers Market: Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plastomers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Leading Vendors in the Global Plastomers Market





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Food Packaging Films: The Largest Application Market for

Plastomers

Thriving Food Processing Industry and Increase in Packaging

Needs Fuels Demand for Plastomers Used in Packaging Films

Global Food Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Packaged Food Market Size in $ Billion for the Years

2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rapid Growth of Stretch and Shrink Film Market: Potential

Opportunities in Store for Plastomers

Global Stretch and Shrink Films Market: Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Use of Plastomers in Medical Devices Gains Momentum

Polyolefin Plastomer Market: An Overview

Global Polyolefin Plastomer (POP) Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Application for 2019

Innovations & Advancements

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Plastomer

Benefits of Plastomers





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Plastomers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Plastomers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Plastomers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Film-Food Packaging (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Film-Food Packaging (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Film-Food Packaging (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Film-Non-Food Packaging (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Film-Non-Food Packaging (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Film-Non-Food Packaging (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Film-Stretch & Shrink Film (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Film-Stretch & Shrink Film (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 12: Film-Stretch & Shrink Film (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Wires & Cables (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Wires & Cables (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Wires & Cables (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Polymer Modification (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Polymer Modification (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Polymer Modification (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Medical (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Medical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Medical (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Plastomers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Plastomers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Plastomers Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Plastomers Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Plastomers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Plastomers Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Plastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Plastomers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Plastomers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Plastomers Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Demand for Plastomers in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Plastomers Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Plastomers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Plastomers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Plastomers Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Plastomers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: European Plastomers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Plastomers Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 44: Plastomers Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Plastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 46: Plastomers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 47: French Plastomers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: French Plastomers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 49: Plastomers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 50: German Plastomers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Plastomers Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 52: Italian Demand for Plastomers in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Plastomers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Italian Plastomers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Plastomers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: United Kingdom Plastomers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Plastomers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 58: Spanish Plastomers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Plastomers Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 60: Spanish Plastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 61: Russian Plastomers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Plastomers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 63: Plastomers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 64: Rest of Europe Plastomers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: Plastomers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Europe Plastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Plastomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Plastomers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Plastomers Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Plastomers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Plastomers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Plastomers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 73: Plastomers Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Australian Plastomers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Plastomers Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 76: Indian Plastomers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Plastomers Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 78: Indian Plastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 79: Plastomers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: South Korean Plastomers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Plastomers Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Plastomers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastomers Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Plastomers Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Latin American Plastomers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 86: Plastomers Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Latin American Plastomers Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Latin American Demand for Plastomers in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Plastomers Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Latin American Plastomers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 91: Argentinean Plastomers Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Plastomers Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Argentinean Plastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 94: Plastomers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: Brazilian Plastomers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Brazilian Plastomers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 97: Plastomers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Mexican Plastomers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Plastomers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 100: Rest of Latin America Plastomers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Plastomers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Plastomers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: The Middle East Plastomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Plastomers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 105: The Middle East Plastomers Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: The Middle East Plastomers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Plastomers Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 108: The Middle East Plastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 109: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Plastomers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Iranian Plastomers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Plastomers Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 112: Israeli Plastomers Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 113: Plastomers Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: Israeli Plastomers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 115: Saudi Arabian Demand for Plastomers in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Plastomers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Saudi Arabian Plastomers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 118: Plastomers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: United Arab Emirates Plastomers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Plastomers Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 121: Plastomers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Rest of Middle East Plastomers Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Plastomers Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 124: African Plastomers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Plastomers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Plastomers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





V. CURATED RESEARCH

