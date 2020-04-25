NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PLU | OTCQB: PLUUF) announces that due to significant interest, the Company is increasing the size of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") announced on April 8, 2020, from up to 7,370,000 units (“Units”) to up to 14,700,000 Units. The Units are being offered at a price of C$0.19 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,793,000. All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged. As previously announced, the Offering is available to existing shareholders of the Company, subject to certain limitations.



Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of C$0.40 per Share for a period of four years from the date of issuance. If, at any time after the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance of the Warrant, the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX-V (or such other stock exchange on which the common shares may be traded from time to time) is at or above C$0.80 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days (the “Triggering Event”), the Company may, within 10 days of the Triggering Event, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice via press release to the holders of the Warrants. The Warrants will expire on the first day that is 30 business days after the date on which notice has been provided by the Company announcing the Triggering Event.

The Company intends to use approximately C$600,000 of the additional net proceeds from the increased portion of the Offering to repay certain promissory notes issued to insiders and arm’s length parties of the Company on January 27, 2020, as required pursuant to the terms of such notes, described in the subsequent events to the financial statements for the period ending December 31, 2019. Such insiders and arm's length parties will purchase Units pursuant to the Offering for an aggregate amount more than or equal to the amount repaid to the insider or arm’s length party. The Company intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the increased portion of the Offering for working capital or other general project and corporate purposes. The net proceeds from the balance of the Offering will be used as set out in the Company’s press release dated April 8, 2020. Although the Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering as described above, the actual allocation of the proceeds may vary from the uses stated, depending on future operations and unforeseen events or opportunities.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The Company may pay a 6% finder's fee on certain subscriptions in units on the same terms as Units of the Offering.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”).

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc ., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani lithium project and Macusani uranium project in southeastern Peru, both of which are situated near significant infrastructure.

