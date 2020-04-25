New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Parking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799314/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.9 Billion by the year 2025, Guided Park Assist will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$294.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$364.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Guided Park Assist will reach a market size of US$495.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Smart Parking Technology and Human Innovation Enable Efficient
Use of Parking Spaces
Smart Parking Value Chain
Smart Parking Market: Need for Decongestion of Cities and
Provide Efficient Parking Experience Drives Growth
Global Smart Parking Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by End-Use for 2019
Global Smart Parking Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
by Parking Site for 2019 and 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Parking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Market Structure of Smart Parking Solutions Industry
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Vehicular Traffic and Lack of Adequate Parking Spaces
in Cities Drives Focus onto Smart Parking Systems
Countries with Highest Vehicle Density Per Capita (in Number of
Vehicles Per 1,000 Inhabitant)
An Insight into the Economic Cost of Parking
Average Time Spent in Searching for Parking Space in US, UK and
German Cities
Parking Search Cost in Major US Cities: Number of Hours Spent
on Searching for Parking Space Per Driver Per Annum and Total
Cost Per Annum (in $ Billion)
Parking Search Cost in Major Cities across the UK: Number of
Hours Spent on Searching for Parking Space Per Driver Per
Annum and Total Cost Per Annum (in £ Billion)
Parking Search Cost in Major German Cities: Number of Hours
Spent on Searching for Parking Space Per Driver Per Annum and
Total Cost Per Annum (in ? Million)
Major Driver Issues and Key Parking Issues in the US, UK and
Germany
Smart Parking Solutions Seek to Resolve the Ever Growing
Transport Challenges Confronting Cities across the World
Smart Parking: An Integral Part of Smart City Initiatives
List of Select Smart City Projects Worldwide
Growing Smart City Initiatives Worldwide Presents Opportunity
for Smart Parking Market: Global Smart Cities Market Revenues
in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Smart Parking Solutions Offer Considerable Advantages to Drivers
Automation Technologies to Significantly Impact Smart Parking
Market
Integration of Real-Time Smart Parking Systems in Distributed
Intelligent Transport Systems across Smart Cities: Designed to
Provide Timely Information
IoT Facilitates Location Tracking of Cars in Smart Parking Lots
Integrated Smart Parking Solutions Hold the Ability to
Considerably Enhance Efficiency
Parking 4.0: The Future of Smart Parking
Event Parking in Cities: Tremendous Growth Potential for Smart
Parking Market
Smart Parking Technology Presents Additional Avenues of Revenue
Generation in Cities
Major Trends in the Smart Parking World: In a Nutshell
Smart Parking: Among the Notable Innovations in the Parking Space
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Smart Parking
Technologies Used in Smart Parking
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Decongestion of Cities: A Key Advantage of IoT-Enabled Smart
Parking Systems
Table 1: Smart Parking Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Smart Parking Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Guided Park Assist (System) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Guided Park Assist (System) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Smart Park (System) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Smart Park (System) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Security & Surveillance (Solution) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Security & Surveillance (Solution) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Valet & Parking Reservation (Solution) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: Valet & Parking Reservation (Solution) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: License Plate Recognition (Solution) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: License Plate Recognition (Solution) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Passenger Car Smart Parking Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
With the US Parking Market Challenged by Significant
Inefficiencies, Smart Parking Technology Promises Change
Market Analytics
Smart Parking Systems Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenue by Parking Site for 2019 and 2025
Smart Parking Systems Market in North America: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 13: United States Smart Parking Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: United States Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown by
System: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: United States Smart Parking Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: United States Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Smart Parking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Smart Parking Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by System for 2019 and 2025
Table 19: Canadian Smart Parking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Smart Parking Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Smart Parking: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Japanese Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by
System: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Japanese Market for Smart Parking: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Need to Tackle China?s Parking Crisis Spurs Robust Growth in
the Smart Parking Market
Diagonal Smart Parking Garage Debuts in China
Market Analytics
Table 25: Chinese Smart Parking Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Chinese Smart Parking Market by System: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Chinese Smart Parking Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Chinese Smart Parking Market by Solution: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Passenger Car Smart Parking Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Smart Parking Market in Europe: An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 29: European Smart Parking Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Smart Parking Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Smart Parking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by System: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown by
System: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Smart Parking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 35: Smart Parking Market in France by System: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: French Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by System:
2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Smart Parking Market in France by Solution: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 39: Smart Parking Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: German Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown by
System: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Smart Parking Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period
2018-2025
Table 42: German Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Smart Parking Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Italian Smart Parking Market by System: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Italian Smart Parking Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Italian Smart Parking Market by Solution: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Smart Parking: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: United Kingdom Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by
System: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Smart Parking: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 51: Rest of Europe Smart Parking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018-2025
Table 52: Rest of Europe Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown
by System: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Rest of Europe Smart Parking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 54: Rest of Europe Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart Parking Market Potential in India: A Review
Smart Parking System Addresses Issues Emerging in Multi-Tenant
Parking Lots
Indonesia: Rapid Growth of Urban Vehicular Population Spurs
Smart Parking Market
Market Analytics
Table 55: Smart Parking Market in Asia-Pacific by System:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by
System: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Smart Parking Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Dubai Makes Active Efforts to Shift towards Smart Parking
Table 59: Rest of World Smart Parking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Smart Parking Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2019 and 2025
Table 61: Rest of World Smart Parking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Smart Parking Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMANO CORPORATION
AISIN SEIKI
CONTINENTAL AG
CUBIC CORPORATION
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
NEDAP IDENTIFICATION SYSTEMS
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
SIEMENS AG
TKH GROUP-PARK ASSIST
VALEO SA
XEROX CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
