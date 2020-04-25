New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Parking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799314/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.9 Billion by the year 2025, Guided Park Assist will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$294.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$364.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Guided Park Assist will reach a market size of US$495.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Amano Corporation

Continental AG

Cubic Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Nedap Identification Systems

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Tkh Group-Park Assist

Valeo SA

Xerox Corporation







Smart Parking Technology and Human Innovation Enable Efficient

Use of Parking Spaces

Smart Parking Value Chain

Smart Parking Market: Need for Decongestion of Cities and

Provide Efficient Parking Experience Drives Growth

Global Smart Parking Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by End-Use for 2019

Global Smart Parking Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

by Parking Site for 2019 and 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Parking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Market Structure of Smart Parking Solutions Industry





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Vehicular Traffic and Lack of Adequate Parking Spaces

in Cities Drives Focus onto Smart Parking Systems

Countries with Highest Vehicle Density Per Capita (in Number of

Vehicles Per 1,000 Inhabitant)

An Insight into the Economic Cost of Parking

Average Time Spent in Searching for Parking Space in US, UK and

German Cities

Parking Search Cost in Major US Cities: Number of Hours Spent

on Searching for Parking Space Per Driver Per Annum and Total

Cost Per Annum (in $ Billion)

Parking Search Cost in Major Cities across the UK: Number of

Hours Spent on Searching for Parking Space Per Driver Per

Annum and Total Cost Per Annum (in £ Billion)

Parking Search Cost in Major German Cities: Number of Hours

Spent on Searching for Parking Space Per Driver Per Annum and

Total Cost Per Annum (in ? Million)

Major Driver Issues and Key Parking Issues in the US, UK and

Germany

Smart Parking Solutions Seek to Resolve the Ever Growing

Transport Challenges Confronting Cities across the World

Smart Parking: An Integral Part of Smart City Initiatives

List of Select Smart City Projects Worldwide

Growing Smart City Initiatives Worldwide Presents Opportunity

for Smart Parking Market: Global Smart Cities Market Revenues

in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Smart Parking Solutions Offer Considerable Advantages to Drivers

Automation Technologies to Significantly Impact Smart Parking

Market

Integration of Real-Time Smart Parking Systems in Distributed

Intelligent Transport Systems across Smart Cities: Designed to

Provide Timely Information

IoT Facilitates Location Tracking of Cars in Smart Parking Lots

Integrated Smart Parking Solutions Hold the Ability to

Considerably Enhance Efficiency

Parking 4.0: The Future of Smart Parking

Event Parking in Cities: Tremendous Growth Potential for Smart

Parking Market

Smart Parking Technology Presents Additional Avenues of Revenue

Generation in Cities

Major Trends in the Smart Parking World: In a Nutshell

Smart Parking: Among the Notable Innovations in the Parking Space

Decongestion of Cities: A Key Advantage of IoT-Enabled Smart

Parking Systems

Table 1: Smart Parking Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Smart Parking Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Guided Park Assist (System) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Guided Park Assist (System) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Smart Park (System) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Smart Park (System) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Security & Surveillance (Solution) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Security & Surveillance (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Valet & Parking Reservation (Solution) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 10: Valet & Parking Reservation (Solution) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: License Plate Recognition (Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: License Plate Recognition (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Passenger Car Smart Parking Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

With the US Parking Market Challenged by Significant

Inefficiencies, Smart Parking Technology Promises Change

Market Analytics

Smart Parking Systems Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenue by Parking Site for 2019 and 2025

Smart Parking Systems Market in North America: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 13: United States Smart Parking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: United States Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown by

System: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: United States Smart Parking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: United States Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 17: Canadian Smart Parking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Smart Parking Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by System for 2019 and 2025

Table 19: Canadian Smart Parking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Smart Parking Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 21: Japanese Market for Smart Parking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Japanese Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by

System: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Japanese Market for Smart Parking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Japanese Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Need to Tackle China?s Parking Crisis Spurs Robust Growth in

the Smart Parking Market

Diagonal Smart Parking Garage Debuts in China

Market Analytics

Table 25: Chinese Smart Parking Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Chinese Smart Parking Market by System: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Chinese Smart Parking Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Chinese Smart Parking Market by Solution: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Passenger Car Smart Parking Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Smart Parking Market in Europe: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 29: European Smart Parking Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: European Smart Parking Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Smart Parking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by System: 2018-2025

Table 32: European Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown by

System: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European Smart Parking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 35: Smart Parking Market in France by System: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 36: French Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by System:

2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Smart Parking Market in France by Solution: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 39: Smart Parking Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period

2018-2025

Table 40: German Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown by

System: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Smart Parking Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2018-2025

Table 42: German Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Smart Parking Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Italian Smart Parking Market by System: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: Italian Smart Parking Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Italian Smart Parking Market by Solution: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Smart Parking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 48: United Kingdom Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by

System: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Smart Parking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 51: Rest of Europe Smart Parking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018-2025

Table 52: Rest of Europe Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown

by System: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Rest of Europe Smart Parking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 54: Rest of Europe Smart Parking Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart Parking Market Potential in India: A Review

Smart Parking System Addresses Issues Emerging in Multi-Tenant

Parking Lots

Indonesia: Rapid Growth of Urban Vehicular Population Spurs

Smart Parking Market

Market Analytics

Table 55: Smart Parking Market in Asia-Pacific by System:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by

System: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Smart Parking Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Dubai Makes Active Efforts to Shift towards Smart Parking

Table 59: Rest of World Smart Parking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: Smart Parking Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2019 and 2025

Table 61: Rest of World Smart Parking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Smart Parking Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025





