New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global OTA Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799287/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$43.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$45.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$106.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$165.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Spirent Communications PLC

Testilabs

TUV Rheinland AG

UL LLC (Underwriters Laboratories)

Verkotan OY

Bluflux, LLC

Bureau Veritas SA

CETECOM GmbH

Electro Magnetic Test, Inc.

Element Materials Technology

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group PLC

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Mvg

National Technical Systems, Inc.

Octoscope, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

SGS SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799287/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



OTA Testing: An Introduction

OTA Testing Market: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

OTA Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Asia Pacific OTA Testing Market Trends

OTA Testing Market Drivers and Restraints

5G to Play an Important Role in the Development of OTA Testing

Adoption of IoT Technology in OTA Testing Devices

5G Standardization to Improve OTA Testing Devices Market

Top OTA Receivers of 2019

The Future Trends of MIMO Over-the-Air Testing

Competition





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: OTA Testing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: OTA Testing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: OTA Testing Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hardware (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hardware (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Services (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Services (Offering) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Services (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: 5G (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: 5G (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: 5G (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: LTE (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: LTE (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: LTE (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: UMTS (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: UMTS (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: UMTS (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Telecommunications & Consumer Devices (Application)

Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Telecommunications & Consumer Devices (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 24: Telecommunications & Consumer Devices (Application)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Smart City (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Smart City (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Smart City (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US OTA Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States OTA Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: OTA Testing Market in the United States by Offering:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States OTA Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: OTA Testing Market in US$ Thousand in the United

States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 41: United States OTA Testing Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 42: United States OTA Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States OTA Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: OTA Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 45: OTA Testing Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian OTA Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian OTA Testing Historic Market Review by

Offering in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 48: OTA Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: OTA Testing Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: OTA Testing Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$

Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian OTA Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Canadian OTA Testing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: OTA Testing Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian OTA Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for OTA Testing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: OTA Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese OTA Testing Market Share Analysis by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for OTA Testing

Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: OTA Testing Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese OTA Testing Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for OTA

Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Japanese OTA Testing Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: OTA Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese OTA Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: OTA Testing Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese OTA Testing Market by Offering: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: OTA Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in China

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 68: Chinese OTA Testing Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 69: OTA Testing Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese Demand for OTA Testing in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: OTA Testing Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese OTA Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European OTA Testing Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 73: European OTA Testing Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: OTA Testing Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European OTA Testing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European OTA Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 77: OTA Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European OTA Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European OTA Testing Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 80: European OTA Testing Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 81: OTA Testing Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: European OTA Testing Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: OTA Testing Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: European OTA Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: OTA Testing Market in France by Offering: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: French OTA Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 87: French OTA Testing Market Share Analysis by Offering:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: French OTA Testing Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 89: French OTA Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 90: French OTA Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: OTA Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: French OTA Testing Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: French OTA Testing Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 94: OTA Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: German OTA Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 96: German OTA Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: German OTA Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: OTA Testing Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective

by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: German OTA Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: OTA Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German OTA Testing Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: OTA Testing Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 103: Italian OTA Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: OTA Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian OTA Testing Market by Offering: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: OTA Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 107: Italian OTA Testing Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 108: OTA Testing Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Italian Demand for OTA Testing in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: OTA Testing Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian OTA Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for OTA Testing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: OTA Testing Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom OTA Testing Market Share Analysis by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for OTA

Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 116: OTA Testing Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom OTA Testing Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

OTA Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: United Kingdom OTA Testing Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: OTA Testing Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 121: Rest of Europe OTA Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 122: OTA Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Europe OTA Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Europe OTA Testing Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 125: Rest of Europe OTA Testing Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 126: OTA Testing Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Rest of Europe OTA Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 128: OTA Testing Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Europe OTA Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: OTA Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Offering:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: Asia-Pacific OTA Testing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 132: Asia-Pacific OTA Testing Market Share Analysis by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Asia-Pacific OTA Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 134: Asia-Pacific OTA Testing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 135: Asia-Pacific OTA Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: OTA Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 137: Asia-Pacific OTA Testing Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Asia-Pacific OTA Testing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 139: Rest of World OTA Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of World OTA Testing Historic Market Review by

Offering in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 141: OTA Testing Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: OTA Testing Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 143: OTA Testing Market in Rest of World: Historic Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of World OTA Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of World OTA Testing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: OTA Testing Market in Rest of World: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of World OTA Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



BLUFLUX, LLC

BUREAU VERITAS GROUP

CETECOM GMBH

ELECTRO MAGNETIC TEST

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

MVG

NATIONAL TECHNICAL SYSTEMS

OCTOSCOPE, INC.

ROHDE & SCHWARZ GMBH & CO. KG

SGS SA

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

TESTILABS

TÜV RHEINLAND AG

UL LLC (UNDERWRITERS LABORATORIES)

VERKOTAN OY

7 LAYERS GMBH

ANRITSU COMPANY

ANTENOVA

DEKRA SE

EMITE INGENIERIA SL

ETS-LINDGREN

TECH MAHINDRA LTD.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799287/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001