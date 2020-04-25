New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Operational Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799270/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.1 Billion by the year 2025, Field Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$787 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$791.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Field Devices will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Accenture PLC

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Emersion Electric Co.

FANUC Corporation

General Electric Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

NextNine, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Scadafence

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tesla, Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Wood Group Mustang

Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799270/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Operational Technology Market: A Prelude

Global Operational Technology Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Application for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Operational Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Emerging Needs of New-Age Businesses Drives Digital

Transformation of Operational Technology

Sustained Adoption of IoT in Industrial Sector Translates into

Significant Growth Potential for OT Market

Global IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices Installed in

Billions for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Global Industrial IoT Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

With the Rapid Shift towards Industry 4.0, Convergence of IT

and OT Continues to Gain Strength

Utilities Focus on IT/OT Convergence to Reduce Outage Costs by

Ensuring Efficient and Fast Restoration of Power

Digital Transformation of Oil & Gas Industry: Aided by

Convergence of IT and OT

Oil & Gas Industry Witnesses Greater Need for Closer

Collaboration between IT and OT Areas

Trend towards Digitalization in Food & Beverage Industry Bodes

Well for OT Market

Mining Industry Turns to Converging IT and OT

Securing OT Systems: A High Priority for Sectors Critical to

Modern Society

Global Operational Technology Security Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019E

Increasing Integration of OT in Industrial Environments and

Rising Prominence of Industry 4.0: Need for OT Security Grows

Exponentially

With Industrial Internet Blurring Lines between IT and OT, New

Concerns Emerge for Both Sectors

Convergence of IT and OT in Transportation Sector Raises the

Need to Enhance Security Measures to Defend Networks

OT Systems in Airports: Potential Threats from Cyberattacks

Critical Infrastructure Rely on SCADA and ICS Operational

Technology Systems

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Operational Technology (OT): An Introduction

Examples of OT

Components of OT

Industrial Control Systems (ICS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Product Lifecycle Management System (PLM)





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Operational Technology Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Operational Technology Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Operational Technology Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Field Devices (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Field Devices (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Field Devices (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Control Systems (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Control Systems (Component) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Control Systems (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Services (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Wired Technology (Networking Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Wired Technology (Networking Technology) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Wired Technology (Networking Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Wireless Technology (Networking Technology) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Wireless Technology (Networking Technology) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Wireless Technology (Networking Technology) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Operational Technology Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Operational Technology Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Operational Technology Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Operational Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Operational Technology Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Networking Technology: 2018

to 2025

Table 23: Operational Technology Market in the United States by

Networking Technology: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 24: United States Operational Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Networking Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Operational Technology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Operational Technology Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Operational Technology Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Operational Technology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Networking Technology: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Operational Technology Historic Market

Review by Networking Technology in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Operational Technology Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Networking Technology for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Operational Technology: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Operational Technology Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Operational Technology Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Market for Operational Technology: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Networking

Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Operational Technology Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Networking Technology for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Operational Technology Market Share Analysis

by Networking Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Operational Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Operational Technology Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Operational Technology Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Operational Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Networking Technology for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Operational Technology Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Networking Technology: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Operational Technology Market by Networking

Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Operational Technology Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Operational Technology Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Operational Technology Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Operational Technology Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Operational Technology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 47: Operational Technology Market in Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Operational Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Operational Technology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Networking Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: Operational Technology Market in Europe in US$

Million by Networking Technology: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Operational Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Networking Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Operational Technology Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Operational Technology Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Operational Technology Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Operational Technology Market in France by Networking

Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Operational Technology Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Networking Technology: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Operational Technology Market Share Analysis

by Networking Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Operational Technology Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Operational Technology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Operational Technology Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Operational Technology Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Networking

Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Operational Technology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Networking Technology: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Operational Technology Market Share Breakdown

by Networking Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Operational Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Operational Technology Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Operational Technology Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Operational Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Networking Technology for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Operational Technology Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Networking Technology: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Operational Technology Market by Networking

Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Operational Technology:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Operational Technology Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Operational Technology Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Operational Technology:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Networking Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Operational Technology Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Networking Technology

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Operational Technology Market Share

Analysis by Networking Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Operational Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 77: Operational Technology Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Europe Operational Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe Operational Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Networking

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 80: Operational Technology Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Networking Technology: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Operational Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Networking Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Operational Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Operational Technology Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Operational Technology Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Operational Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by

Networking Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Operational Technology Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Networking Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Operational Technology Market Share

Analysis by Networking Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Operational Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Operational Technology Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Operational Technology Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 91: Rest of World Operational Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Networking Technology: 2018 to

2025

Table 92: Rest of World Operational Technology Historic Market

Review by Networking Technology in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Operational Technology Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Networking Technology

for 2009, 2019, and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

ACCENTURE PLC

ADVANTECH

CISCO SYSTEMS

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

EMERSION ELECTRIC

FANUC CORPORATION

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

IBM CORPORATION

NEC CORPORATION

NEXTNINE

ORACLE CORPORATION

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SAP SE

SCADAFENCE

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG

TESLA, INC.

WIPRO

WOOD GROUP MUSTANG

WUNDERLICH-MALEC ENGINEERING, INC.

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799270/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001