The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$226.9 Million by the year 2025, Aerospace & Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aerospace & Defense will reach a market size of US$10.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$61 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Honeycomb Technologies, Inc.

EURO-COMPOSITES S.A.

Hexcel Corporation

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

Plascore Incorporated

The Gill Corporation







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Nomex Honeycomb - A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nomex Honeycomb Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Honeycomb Core Materials Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Use of Composites in Aerospace & Defense and Marine

Industries Boosts Demand for Nomex Honeycomb

Global Aerospace Composites Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Marine Composites Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Commercial and Military Aircraft Floor Panels: The Leading

Application Market for Nomex Honeycomb Composites

Aircraft Floor Panel Market in the US: Breakdown of Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rise in Demand for Rail and Automotive Composites Offers

Immense Growth Opportunities for Nomex Honeycomb Market

Global Rail Composites Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Automotive Composites Market: Breakdown of Revenues in

US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

High Compatibility of Nomex Honeycomb with Composite Laminates

Favors Market Growth in Different Applications

Use of Nomex Honeycomb in New Applications Such as Sporting

Goods, Furniture and Loudspeakers Offer Excellent Growth

Prospects

Product Overview

Nomex Honeycomb: Introduction

Nomex Honeycomb by End-Use Applications

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Sporting Goods





IV. COMPETITION



ADVANCED HONEYCOMB TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

EURO-COMPOSITES® S.A.

HEXCEL CORPORATION

KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV

PLASCORE INCORPORATED

THE GILL CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

