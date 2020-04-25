New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neuromorphic Chip Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799225/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Aerospace & Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 29% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$232.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$335.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aerospace & Defense will reach a market size of US$56.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Neuromorphic Chip - A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Neuromorphic Chip Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The End of Moore?s Law Paves Way for Adoption of Neuromorphic
Computing: A Significant Growth Driver
Surge in Need for Better Performing ICs and Miniaturization of
Devices Boosts Demand for Neuromorphic Chips
Neuromorphic Chips: Future of Artificial Intelligence and
Machine Learning
Global Deep Learning Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Increase in Demand for IoT-based Wearable Devices Fuels Market
Growth
Global IoT Devices Market: Installed base in Billion Units for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025
Increasing Automation in Emerging Applications such as High-
tech Robots and Autonomous Cars: Opportunity for Neuromorphic
Chips Market
Increasing Importance of Neuromorphic Computing in Cyber
Security Facilitates Market Growth
Challenges
Lack of R&D and Investments Slowing Down the Development of
Real-World Applications
Complex Algorithms Increase the Complexity of Designing
Hardware of Neuromorphic Chips
Innovations and Advancements
Product Overview
Neuromorphic Chip: Definition
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Neuromorphic Chip Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Neuromorphic Chip Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Industrial Automation (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Industrial Automation (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Neuromorphic Chip Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Neuromorphic Chip Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Neuromorphic Chip Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Neuromorphic Chip Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Canadian Neuromorphic Chip Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 17: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Neuromorphic Chip in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Neuromorphic Chip Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Neuromorphic Chip in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Chinese Neuromorphic Chip Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Neuromorphic Chip Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: European Neuromorphic Chip Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Neuromorphic Chip Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: European Neuromorphic Chip Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 24: European Neuromorphic Chip Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 25: Neuromorphic Chip Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 26: French Neuromorphic Chip Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 27: Neuromorphic Chip Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Neuromorphic Chip Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 29: Italian Demand for Neuromorphic Chip in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Italian Neuromorphic Chip Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 31: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Neuromorphic Chip in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Neuromorphic Chip Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe Neuromorphic Chip Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 34: Rest of Europe Neuromorphic Chip Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Neuromorphic Chip Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Neuromorphic Chip Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 37: Rest of World Neuromorphic Chip Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Rest of World Neuromorphic Chip Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BRAIN CORP.
GENERAL VISION
HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE
HRL LABORATORIES
IBM CORPORATION
INTEL CORPORATION
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SK HYNIX, INC.
NEPES CORPORATION
NUMENTA, INC.
APPLIED BRAIN RESEARCH, INC.
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS
CEA-LETI
HUMAN BRAIN PROJECT
KNOWM, INC.
MSC GROUP SOFTWARE AND SYSTEMS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED.
NANALYZE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Formats available: