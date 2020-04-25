New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network-as-a-Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799223/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$30.3 Billion by the year 2025, Infrastructure will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 51.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$968.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Infrastructure will reach a market size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 43.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Network-as-a-Service: An Introduction
Benefits of Network-as-a-Service
Network-as-a-Service Market: A Prelude
North America to Lead the Network-as-a-Service Market
Europe
Global Competitor Market Shares
Network-as-a-Service Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Adoption of Cloud Technology and Development of New Networking
Infrastructure to Accelerate the Network-as-a-Service Market
Network-as-a-Service Market Drivers and Restraints
Deployment of Network-as-a-Service in SMEs to Rise Profits
Assimilation of SDN and NFV in Network-as-a-Service
Network-as-a-Service Market Face Challenges Due to Lack of
High-Speed Internet Access
Data Security and Privacy Concerns to Deter Online Activities
Competition
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
AT&T
ALCATEL-LUCENT SA
ARYAKA NETWORKS
BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS
CIENA CORPORATION
CISCO SYSTEMS
IBM CORPORATION
JUNIPER NETWORKS
NEC CORPORATION
VMWARE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
