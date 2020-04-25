New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network-as-a-Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799223/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$30.3 Billion by the year 2025, Infrastructure will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 51.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$968.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Infrastructure will reach a market size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 43.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Aryaka Networks, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

NEC Corporation

VMware, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799223/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Network-as-a-Service: An Introduction

Benefits of Network-as-a-Service

Network-as-a-Service Market: A Prelude

North America to Lead the Network-as-a-Service Market

Europe

Global Competitor Market Shares

Network-as-a-Service Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Adoption of Cloud Technology and Development of New Networking

Infrastructure to Accelerate the Network-as-a-Service Market

Network-as-a-Service Market Drivers and Restraints

Deployment of Network-as-a-Service in SMEs to Rise Profits

Assimilation of SDN and NFV in Network-as-a-Service

Network-as-a-Service Market Face Challenges Due to Lack of

High-Speed Internet Access

Data Security and Privacy Concerns to Deter Online Activities

Competition





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Network-as-a-Service Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Network-as-a-Service Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Infrastructure (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Infrastructure (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Technology Services (Component) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Technology Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Bandwidth on Demand (BoD) (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 8: Bandwidth on Demand (BoD) (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Network Function Virtualization (NFV) (Application)

Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 10: Network Function Virtualization (NFV) (Application)

Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Integrated Network Security as a Service

(Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 12: Integrated Network Security as a Service

(Application) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 13: Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE)

(Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE)

(Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Network-as-a-Service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Network-as-a-Service Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: United States Network-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: United States Network-as-a-Service Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Network-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Network-as-a-Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Network-as-a-Service Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 21: Canadian Network-as-a-Service Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Canadian Network-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Market for Network-as-a-Service: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Japanese Network-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Network-as-a-Service in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Network-as-a-Service Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 27: Chinese Network-as-a-Service Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Chinese Network-as-a-Service Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Chinese Demand for Network-as-a-Service in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Chinese Network-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Network-as-a-Service Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Network-as-a-Service Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: European Network-as-a-Service Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European Network-as-a-Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Network-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Network-as-a-Service Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Network-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Network-as-a-Service Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: French Network-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Network-as-a-Service Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 40: French Network-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 41: Network-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 42: German Network-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Network-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Network-as-a-Service Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 45: Italian Network-as-a-Service Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Italian Network-as-a-Service Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 47: Italian Demand for Network-as-a-Service in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Italian Network-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Network-as-a-Service:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Network-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Network-as-a-Service in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 52: Network-as-a-Service Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Network-as-a-Service Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 54: Rest of Europe Network-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Rest of Europe Network-as-a-Service Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Rest of Europe Network-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 57: Network-as-a-Service Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Network-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Network-as-a-Service Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Network-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Network-as-a-Service Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Network-as-a-Service Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and

2025

Table 63: Rest of World Network-as-a-Service Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 64: Rest of World Network-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AT&T

ALCATEL-LUCENT SA

ARYAKA NETWORKS

BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS

CIENA CORPORATION

CISCO SYSTEMS

IBM CORPORATION

JUNIPER NETWORKS

NEC CORPORATION

VMWARE

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799223/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001