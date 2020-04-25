New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Near Infrared Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799208/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$493.4 Million by the year 2025, Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$14 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Devices will reach a market size of US$36.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$51.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Biospace LAB

Bruker Corporation

Fluoptics

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

LI-COR, Inc. (LI-COR Biosciences)

Mizuho Corporation

Novadaq Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation







3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rapid Increase in Prevalence of Cancer Drives Demand for Near

Infrared Imaging Technology

Near-Infrared Fluorescence Technique Enables Significant

Improvements in Cancer Surgery

Key Cancer Statistics - In Nutshell

Global Cancer Prevalence: Leading Types of Cancer in Number of

Million Cases for the Year 2018

Global Cancer-Related Mortality: Number of Deaths in Millions

for the Most Common Cancer Types in 2018

Cancer Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Cancer Cases Per 100,000

Population by Gender in Select Countries for 2018

Deep Near Infrared Imaging Technique: Potential Role in Early

Cancer Detection

MIT Researchers Develop Near-Infrared Light Technology-based

DOLPHIN System for Early Cancer Detection

Columbia University Researchers Use Near-Infrared Light for

Identifying Breast Cancer Patients

In Vivo NIR Fluorescence Imaging: An Emerging Biomedical

Imaging Modality for Clinical Practice and Scientific Research

NIR Technology Aids in Detection of Early Occlusal Decay of Teeth

Lanthanide-Based Agents: Enabling Selective and Sensitive Near

-Infrared Imaging of Biologicals Systems

NIR Spectrum Proves Advantageous in Multiplex Imaging

Near-Infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Technique to Emerge

as the Future of Plastic Surgery

Near-Infrared Imaging Enables Advancements in Machine Vision

University of Waterloo Proposes NIR Imaging Solution for

Venipuncture

Significant Process Enhancements Drive Near-Infrared Imaging?s

Quantum Efficiency

Advancements in NIR-II Fluorophores Presents Tremendous

Opportunities for Multifunctional Biomedical Imaging

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Near Infrared: Definition

Near Infrared Imaging

Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS)





