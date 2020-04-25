New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Near Infrared Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799208/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$493.4 Million by the year 2025, Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$14 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Devices will reach a market size of US$36.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$51.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Near Infrared Imaging Market Continues to Witness Strong Growth
in Demand
Competition
Global Near Infrared Imaging Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System
Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for
2019E
Global Competitor Market Shares
Near Infrared Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Increase in Prevalence of Cancer Drives Demand for Near
Infrared Imaging Technology
Near-Infrared Fluorescence Technique Enables Significant
Improvements in Cancer Surgery
Key Cancer Statistics - In Nutshell
Global Cancer Prevalence: Leading Types of Cancer in Number of
Million Cases for the Year 2018
Global Cancer-Related Mortality: Number of Deaths in Millions
for the Most Common Cancer Types in 2018
Cancer Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Cancer Cases Per 100,000
Population by Gender in Select Countries for 2018
Deep Near Infrared Imaging Technique: Potential Role in Early
Cancer Detection
MIT Researchers Develop Near-Infrared Light Technology-based
DOLPHIN System for Early Cancer Detection
Columbia University Researchers Use Near-Infrared Light for
Identifying Breast Cancer Patients
In Vivo NIR Fluorescence Imaging: An Emerging Biomedical
Imaging Modality for Clinical Practice and Scientific Research
NIR Technology Aids in Detection of Early Occlusal Decay of Teeth
Lanthanide-Based Agents: Enabling Selective and Sensitive Near
-Infrared Imaging of Biologicals Systems
NIR Spectrum Proves Advantageous in Multiplex Imaging
Near-Infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Technique to Emerge
as the Future of Plastic Surgery
Near-Infrared Imaging Enables Advancements in Machine Vision
University of Waterloo Proposes NIR Imaging Solution for
Venipuncture
Significant Process Enhancements Drive Near-Infrared Imaging?s
Quantum Efficiency
Advancements in NIR-II Fluorophores Presents Tremendous
Opportunities for Multifunctional Biomedical Imaging
Near Infrared: Definition
Near Infrared Imaging
Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS)
