New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multirotor UAV Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799197/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Aerial Shooting will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$138.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$186.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aerial Shooting will reach a market size of US$159.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$694.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799197/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Simple and Compact Design and Ease of Control Drive Use of
Multirotor UAVs in Personal, Commercial and Government
Applications
Global Multi-Rotor UAV Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Application for 2019E
Competition
Global Multi-Rotor UAV Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Leading Players for 2019E
Global Competitor Market Shares
Multirotor UAV Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Use of Drones in Military Operations Augurs Well for
Multirotor Drones Market
The Emergence of Aerial Drone Swarms as the Next Generation of
Military Weapon
U.S. Army Proposes Research for Rocket Armed with Payload of
Quadcopters
Duke Robotics Looks to Develop Armed Multi-Rotor Drones
Multirotor UAV in Precision Agriculture: Favorable
Opportunities in Store
A Review of Select Agricultural Drones
Multirotor UAV Finds Use in Precision Weed Spraying
Rising Significance of Multirotor UAV in Rice Crop Monitoring
Growing Use of Multirotor UAVs by Law Enforcement Agencies
Multirotor UAVs Help in Police Personnel in Finding and
Apprehending Suspects
Multirotor UAVs Find Favor for Commercial Applications
Mobile Recon Systems Offers New Multi-Rotor UAV with 200 Pounds
Lifting Capacity
Surveying Applications: Multirotor UAVs Hold an Edge over Fixed
Wing UAVs
Aerial Photography: Among the Major Commercial Applications of
Multirotor UAVs
A Review of Select Popular Multirotor UAV Drones for Aerial
Filming and Photography
Quadcopters: Rising Prominence in Understanding and Monitoring
Characteristics and Behavior of Wildlife
Photogrammetric Mapping for Road Design: Multirotor UAVs Come
to the Rescue
New Battery Technology to Power Drones for a Longer Period of Time
Strict Drone Regulations Impede Widespread Adoption of
Multirotor UAVs
A Review of Drone Regulations in Select Countries
USA
Canada
Japan
France
Germany
Italy
UK
Spain
Russia
China
India
Persistent Concerns over Privacy, Security & Safety of
Multirotor UAVs Restrain Market Growth
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Defining UAV
An Introduction to Multirotor UAV
Types of Multirotor UAVs
Dynamics of Multirotor UAVs
Applications of Multirotor UAVs
Comparing Multi-Rotor with Fixed Wing, Single Rotor and Hybrid
VTOL
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Multirotor UAV Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Multirotor UAV Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Aerial Shooting (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Aerial Shooting (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Inspection and Monitoring (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Inspection and Monitoring (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Survey and Mapping (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Survey and Mapping (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Precision Farming (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Precision Farming (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Law Enforcement (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Law Enforcement (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Multirotor UAV Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Multirotor UAV Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Multirotor UAV Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Multirotor UAV Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Canadian Multirotor UAV Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Multirotor UAV in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Multirotor UAV Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
China - A Global Leader in Drones Technology Space
China Creates Small Multi-Rotor UAV Capable of Climbing Up to
5000 Meters
Market Analytics
Table 21: Chinese Demand for Multirotor UAV in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Chinese Multirotor UAV Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Multirotor UAV Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
European Companies Confront Testing Times As Chinese Players
Dominate Drones Market
Multirotor Drones Witness High Adoption for Aerial Imaging
Market Analytics
Table 23: European Multirotor UAV Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: European Multirotor UAV Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Multirotor UAV Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Multirotor UAV Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 27: Multirotor UAV Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 28: French Multirotor UAV Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 29: Multirotor UAV Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Multirotor UAV Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 31: Italian Demand for Multirotor UAV in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Italian Multirotor UAV Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 33: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Multirotor UAV in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Multirotor UAV Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 35: Rest of Europe Multirotor UAV Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 36: Rest of Europe Multirotor UAV Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
India
Indian Army Develops UAV Quadcopter for Counter-Terrorist and
LOC Operations
Multirotor UAVs Playing a Critical Part in Adoption of
Precision Agriculture Practices in India
Market Analytics
Table 37: Multirotor UAV Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Multirotor UAV Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 39: Rest of World Multirotor UAV Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Rest of World Multirotor UAV Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3D ROBOTICS, INC. (3DR)
AEROVIRONMENT
CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LTD.
ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES
MICRODRONES GMBH
AUTEL ROBOTICS
BLUEBIRD AERO SYSTEMS
CATUAV
CYBAERO AB
DJI
DRAGANFLY INNOVATIONS
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.
GUANGZHOU WALKERA TECHNOLOGY
HARRIS AERIAL
HISYSTEMS GMBH
HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE
IN-SITU®
INTEL CORPORATION
KESPRY INC.
MATTERNET
NOVADEM
PARROT DRONES SAS
PRECISIONHAWK INC.
SENSEFLY SA
SKYFRONT
SQUADRONE SYSTEM
TRIMBLE, INC.
UAV SOLUTIONS, INC.
VULCAN UAV
XAG CO., LTD. (XAIRCRAFT)
YUNEEC AMERICAS
ZEROTECH
EMBENTION
HUBSAN US
JDRONES & CO.
KROSSBLADE AEROSPACE SYSTEMS LLC
SEARCH SYSTEMS
SHENZHEN SMART DRONE UAV CO., LTD.
SICDRONE
SKYROCKET LLC
THREOD SYSTEMS
UAVOS, INC.
UNMANNED SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY
VESPADRONES (MENSURO LTD.)
ACECORE TECHNOLOGIES
ADDICTIVERC LLC
AIRBORNE DRONES
AIROGISTIC, LLC
ARIA INSIGHTS
ARMATTAN PRODUCTIONS
ATLAS DYNAMICS
BFD SYSTEMS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799197/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: