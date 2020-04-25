New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multirotor UAV Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799197/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Aerial Shooting will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$138.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$186.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aerial Shooting will reach a market size of US$159.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$694.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Simple and Compact Design and Ease of Control Drive Use of

Multirotor UAVs in Personal, Commercial and Government

Applications

Global Multi-Rotor UAV Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Application for 2019E

Competition

Global Multi-Rotor UAV Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Multirotor UAV Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Use of Drones in Military Operations Augurs Well for

Multirotor Drones Market

The Emergence of Aerial Drone Swarms as the Next Generation of

Military Weapon

U.S. Army Proposes Research for Rocket Armed with Payload of

Quadcopters

Duke Robotics Looks to Develop Armed Multi-Rotor Drones

Multirotor UAV in Precision Agriculture: Favorable

Opportunities in Store

A Review of Select Agricultural Drones

Multirotor UAV Finds Use in Precision Weed Spraying

Rising Significance of Multirotor UAV in Rice Crop Monitoring

Growing Use of Multirotor UAVs by Law Enforcement Agencies

Multirotor UAVs Help in Police Personnel in Finding and

Apprehending Suspects

Multirotor UAVs Find Favor for Commercial Applications

Mobile Recon Systems Offers New Multi-Rotor UAV with 200 Pounds

Lifting Capacity

Surveying Applications: Multirotor UAVs Hold an Edge over Fixed

Wing UAVs

Aerial Photography: Among the Major Commercial Applications of

Multirotor UAVs

A Review of Select Popular Multirotor UAV Drones for Aerial

Filming and Photography

Quadcopters: Rising Prominence in Understanding and Monitoring

Characteristics and Behavior of Wildlife

Photogrammetric Mapping for Road Design: Multirotor UAVs Come

to the Rescue

New Battery Technology to Power Drones for a Longer Period of Time

Strict Drone Regulations Impede Widespread Adoption of

Multirotor UAVs

A Review of Drone Regulations in Select Countries

USA

Canada

Japan

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Spain

Russia

China

India

Persistent Concerns over Privacy, Security & Safety of

Multirotor UAVs Restrain Market Growth

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Defining UAV

An Introduction to Multirotor UAV

Types of Multirotor UAVs

Dynamics of Multirotor UAVs

Applications of Multirotor UAVs

Comparing Multi-Rotor with Fixed Wing, Single Rotor and Hybrid

VTOL





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Multirotor UAV Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Multirotor UAV Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Aerial Shooting (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Aerial Shooting (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Inspection and Monitoring (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Inspection and Monitoring (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Survey and Mapping (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Survey and Mapping (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Precision Farming (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Precision Farming (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Law Enforcement (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Law Enforcement (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Multirotor UAV Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Multirotor UAV Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Multirotor UAV Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 17: Canadian Multirotor UAV Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Canadian Multirotor UAV Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Multirotor UAV in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Multirotor UAV Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

China - A Global Leader in Drones Technology Space

China Creates Small Multi-Rotor UAV Capable of Climbing Up to

5000 Meters

Market Analytics

Table 21: Chinese Demand for Multirotor UAV in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Chinese Multirotor UAV Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Multirotor UAV Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

European Companies Confront Testing Times As Chinese Players

Dominate Drones Market

Multirotor Drones Witness High Adoption for Aerial Imaging

Market Analytics

Table 23: European Multirotor UAV Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: European Multirotor UAV Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Multirotor UAV Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 26: European Multirotor UAV Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 27: Multirotor UAV Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 28: French Multirotor UAV Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 29: Multirotor UAV Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Multirotor UAV Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 31: Italian Demand for Multirotor UAV in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Italian Multirotor UAV Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 33: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Multirotor UAV in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Multirotor UAV Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 35: Rest of Europe Multirotor UAV Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 36: Rest of Europe Multirotor UAV Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

India

Indian Army Develops UAV Quadcopter for Counter-Terrorist and

LOC Operations

Multirotor UAVs Playing a Critical Part in Adoption of

Precision Agriculture Practices in India

Market Analytics

Table 37: Multirotor UAV Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 38: Asia-Pacific Multirotor UAV Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 39: Rest of World Multirotor UAV Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Rest of World Multirotor UAV Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



3D ROBOTICS, INC. (3DR)

AEROVIRONMENT

CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LTD.

ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES

MICRODRONES GMBH

AUTEL ROBOTICS

BLUEBIRD AERO SYSTEMS

CATUAV

CYBAERO AB

DJI

DRAGANFLY INNOVATIONS

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.

GUANGZHOU WALKERA TECHNOLOGY

HARRIS AERIAL

HISYSTEMS GMBH

HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE

IN-SITU®

INTEL CORPORATION

KESPRY INC.

MATTERNET

NOVADEM

PARROT DRONES SAS

PRECISIONHAWK INC.

SENSEFLY SA

SKYFRONT

SQUADRONE SYSTEM

TRIMBLE, INC.

UAV SOLUTIONS, INC.

VULCAN UAV

XAG CO., LTD. (XAIRCRAFT)

YUNEEC AMERICAS

ZEROTECH

EMBENTION

HUBSAN US

JDRONES & CO.

KROSSBLADE AEROSPACE SYSTEMS LLC

SEARCH SYSTEMS

SHENZHEN SMART DRONE UAV CO., LTD.

SICDRONE

SKYROCKET LLC

THREOD SYSTEMS

UAVOS, INC.

UNMANNED SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY

VESPADRONES (MENSURO LTD.)

ACECORE TECHNOLOGIES

ADDICTIVERC LLC

AIRBORNE DRONES

AIROGISTIC, LLC

ARIA INSIGHTS

ARMATTAN PRODUCTIONS

ATLAS DYNAMICS

BFD SYSTEMS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

