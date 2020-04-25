New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multichannel Order Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799192/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$64.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$65.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$141 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$242.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Brightpearl

Browntape Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

Cloud Commerce Pro Ltd.

Contalog

Ecomdash

Etail Solutions

Freestyle Solutions

GeekSeller, LLC

HCL Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Linnworks

Manageecom

Oracle Corporation

Primaseller Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SalesWarp

SAP SE

SellerActive, Inc.

Selro Ltd.

Stitch Labs

Tradegecko

Unicommerce Esolutions Pvt. Ltd.

Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Zoho Corporation







Multichannel Order Management (MOM): Digital Transformation in

the Retail Market Drives Demand

Global Competitor Market Shares

Multichannel Order Management Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





Rapid Growth in Online Retail and Ecommerce Creates Huge Demand

for MOM Market

Global Ecommerce Retail Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Online Retail Market in India: Breakdown of Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Ecommerce Market in the US: Breakdown of Ecommerce Sales for

the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020

Robust Growth in Multichannel Marketing Makes MOM a Lucrative

Market

Global Multichannel Marketing Market: Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Online Shoppers that Engage with Retailers on Multiple

Channels: Purchase Frequency of Online Shoppers from Retailer

Website

Average Percentage Increase of Multichannel Marketing and

Selling Revenues

Low Operational and Initial Costs with MOM Benefits Market Growth

Proliferation of Smartphones and Growing Number of Internet

Users Worldwide Lays a Strong Foundation for MOM Market

Number of Internet Users Worldwide in Million for the Years

2009, 2012, 2015 and 2018

Global Population and Internet Users by Region for the Year 2019

Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide by Region for the Years

2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

SMEs Offer Immense Growth Opportunities for MOM

Technologies Such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence,

and Augmented Reality Present Greater Growth Potential for MOM

Market

Multichannel Order Management: Major Challenges

Product Overview

MultiChannel Order Management: An Overview

MultiChannel Order Management by Verticals

MultiChannel Order Management Software for Retailers, e-

Commerce and Wholesale

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Other Verticals: Apparel & Fashion and Automotive

Manufacturing

MultiChannel Order Management: Software and Solutions

MultiChannel Order Management by Deployment

On Premise MOM

Cloud MOM

On-Premise Vs. Cloud MOM





