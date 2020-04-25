New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motor Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799184/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Synchronous Motor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$69.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$63.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Synchronous Motor will reach a market size of US$188.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$230.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

AMETEK, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nanotec Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments, Inc.

WEG SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799184/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Motor Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

An Insight into causes Behind Motor Breakdown

Distribution Of Factors Behind Motor Failures

Energy Savings Rendered by Motor Management Drive Growth in the

Market





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Companies Offer Motor Management Device that Detects Potential

Motor Problems

Rise in Industrial Automation Spurs Adoption of Motor

Management Solutions

The New Approach to Motor Management

Motor Management Relays Enable Improved Diagnostics of Pumping

Systems

Companies offer Motor Management Relays with Built-in Intelligence

Motor Management Offers Savings in Operational Expenditure

Motor Management Efficiency in Predictive Maintenance

Water Management Plays an Essential Role in Water Treatment

Facilities

Improving Investments in the Oil and Gas Industry to Spur Momentum

Annual Growth Estimates and Forecasts for Global Demand for

Oil: 2017-2023

Capital Spending in the Global Oil & Gas Upstream Sector: 2017

-2023

Capital Spending in the Global Oil & Gas Upstream Sector: 2017

-2023





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Motor Management Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Motor Management Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Motor Management Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Synchronous Motor (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Synchronous Motor (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Synchronous Motor (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Asynchronous Motor (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Asynchronous Motor (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Asynchronous Motor (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Pumps (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Pumps (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Pumps (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Compressors (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Compressors (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Compressors (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Material Handling (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Material Handling (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Material Handling (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Motor Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Motor Management Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Motor Management Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Motor Management Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Motor Management Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Motor Management Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Motor Management Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Motor Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Motor Management Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Motor Management Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Motor Management Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Motor Management Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Motor Management Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Motor Management: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: Motor Management Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Motor Management Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor

Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Motor Management Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Motor Management Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Motor Management Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Motor Management Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Motor Management Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Motor Management in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Motor Management Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Motor Management Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Motor Management Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Motor Management Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Motor Management Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Motor Management Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Motor Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Motor Management Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Motor Management Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Motor Management Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Motor Management Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Motor Management Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Motor Management Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Motor Management Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Motor Management Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Motor Management Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Motor Management Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Motor Management Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Motor Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Motor Management Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Motor Management Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Motor Management Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Motor Management Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Motor Management Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Motor Management Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Motor Management Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Motor Management Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Motor Management in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Motor Management Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Motor Management Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Motor Management: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Motor Management Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Motor Management Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Motor Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Motor Management Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Motor Management Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Motor Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Motor Management Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Motor Management Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Motor Management Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Motor Management Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe Motor Management Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Motor Management Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Motor Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Motor Management Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Motor Management Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Motor Management Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Motor Management Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Motor Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World Motor Management Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Motor Management Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Rest of World Motor Management Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Motor Management Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of World Motor Management Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

AMETEK

ANALOG DEVICES

EATON CORPORATION PLC

FUJI ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HITACHI LTD.

LARSEN & TOUBRO

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

NANOTEC ELECTRONIC GMBH & CO. KG

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

WEG SA

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799184/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001