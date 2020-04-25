New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motor Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799184/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Synchronous Motor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$69.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$63.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Synchronous Motor will reach a market size of US$188.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$230.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Motor Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
An Insight into causes Behind Motor Breakdown
Distribution Of Factors Behind Motor Failures
Energy Savings Rendered by Motor Management Drive Growth in the
Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Companies Offer Motor Management Device that Detects Potential
Motor Problems
Rise in Industrial Automation Spurs Adoption of Motor
Management Solutions
The New Approach to Motor Management
Motor Management Relays Enable Improved Diagnostics of Pumping
Systems
Companies offer Motor Management Relays with Built-in Intelligence
Motor Management Offers Savings in Operational Expenditure
Motor Management Efficiency in Predictive Maintenance
Water Management Plays an Essential Role in Water Treatment
Facilities
Improving Investments in the Oil and Gas Industry to Spur Momentum
Annual Growth Estimates and Forecasts for Global Demand for
Oil: 2017-2023
Capital Spending in the Global Oil & Gas Upstream Sector: 2017
-2023
Capital Spending in the Global Oil & Gas Upstream Sector: 2017
-2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Motor Management Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Motor Management Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Motor Management Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Synchronous Motor (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Synchronous Motor (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Synchronous Motor (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Asynchronous Motor (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Asynchronous Motor (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Asynchronous Motor (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Pumps (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Pumps (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Pumps (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Compressors (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Compressors (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Compressors (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Material Handling (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Material Handling (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Material Handling (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Motor Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Motor Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Motor Management Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Motor Management Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Motor Management Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Motor Management Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Motor Management Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Motor Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Motor Management Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Motor Management Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Motor Management Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Motor Management Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Motor Management Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Motor Management: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: Motor Management Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Motor Management Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor
Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Motor Management Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Motor Management Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Motor Management Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Motor Management Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Motor Management Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Motor Management in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Motor Management Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Motor Management Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Motor Management Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Motor Management Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Motor Management Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Motor Management Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Motor Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Motor Management Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Motor Management Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Motor Management Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Motor Management Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Motor Management Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Motor Management Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Motor Management Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Motor Management Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Motor Management Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Motor Management Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Motor Management Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Motor Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Motor Management Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Motor Management Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Motor Management Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Motor Management Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Motor Management Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Motor Management Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Motor Management Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Motor Management Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Motor Management in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Motor Management Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Motor Management Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Motor Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Motor Management Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Motor Management Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Motor Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Motor Management Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Motor Management Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Motor Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Motor Management Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe Motor Management Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Motor Management Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Motor Management Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Motor Management Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Motor Management Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Motor Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Motor Management Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Motor Management Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Motor Management Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Motor Management Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Motor Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Rest of World Motor Management Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Motor Management Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Rest of World Motor Management Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Motor Management Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of World Motor Management Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
