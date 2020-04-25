New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mooring Inspection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799178/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$276.3 Million by the year 2025, Below Water Inspection will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Below Water Inspection will reach a market size of US$21.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$15.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Need to Identify Offshore and Onshore Mooring System Defects
and Prevent Injuries or Fatalities Enhance Importance of
Mooring Inspection
Competition
Global Mooring Inspection Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
by Leading Players for 2019E
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mooring Inspection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Stable Growth of Mooring Systems Worldwide Presents Positive
Outlook for Mooring Inspection Market
Global Mooring Systems Market Size in $ Billion for the Years
2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Increase in Offshore Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
Investments and the Subsequent Expansion of Offshore Mooring
Systems to Fuel Demand for Mooring Inspections
Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) Investment in $
Billion for the Years 2015 through 2019
Global Drilling Activity: Number of Onshore and Offshore Wells
Drilled for the Period 2012-2018
Rising Concerns over Increasing Mooring Line Accidents Drives
Growth in the Mooring Inspection Market
Safety Regulations for Mooring Operations Drive Need for
Mooring Inspection
Climbing Robots Emerge to Carry Out High-Risk and Expensive
Inspection of Large Mooring Chains
Innovative Robot Inspects Above and Below Water Mooring Chains
MoorInspect Project to Develop Advanced Medium Range Ultrasonic
Technique to Inspect Mooring Chains in Water
Mooring: A Definition
What is Mooring Failure?
Mooring Inspection: An Introduction
Mooring Rope Inspection
Mooring Wire Inspection
DOF SUBSEA AS
DEEP SEA MOORING AS
DEEPOCEAN GROUP HOLDING BV.
DELMAR SYSTEMS, INC.
MOFFATT & NICHOL
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL
WELAPTEGA MARINE LIMITED
