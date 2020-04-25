New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mooring Inspection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799178/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$276.3 Million by the year 2025, Below Water Inspection will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Below Water Inspection will reach a market size of US$21.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$15.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Deep Sea Mooring AS

DeepOcean Group Holding BV.

Delmar Systems, Inc.

DOF Subsea AS

Moffatt & Nichol

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Welaptega Marine Limited







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Need to Identify Offshore and Onshore Mooring System Defects

and Prevent Injuries or Fatalities Enhance Importance of

Mooring Inspection

Competition

Global Mooring Inspection Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mooring Inspection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Stable Growth of Mooring Systems Worldwide Presents Positive

Outlook for Mooring Inspection Market

Global Mooring Systems Market Size in $ Billion for the Years

2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Increase in Offshore Oil & Gas Exploration and Production

Investments and the Subsequent Expansion of Offshore Mooring

Systems to Fuel Demand for Mooring Inspections

Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) Investment in $

Billion for the Years 2015 through 2019

Global Drilling Activity: Number of Onshore and Offshore Wells

Drilled for the Period 2012-2018

Rising Concerns over Increasing Mooring Line Accidents Drives

Growth in the Mooring Inspection Market

Safety Regulations for Mooring Operations Drive Need for

Mooring Inspection

Climbing Robots Emerge to Carry Out High-Risk and Expensive

Inspection of Large Mooring Chains

Innovative Robot Inspects Above and Below Water Mooring Chains

MoorInspect Project to Develop Advanced Medium Range Ultrasonic

Technique to Inspect Mooring Chains in Water

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Mooring: A Definition

What is Mooring Failure?

Mooring Inspection: An Introduction

Mooring Rope Inspection

Mooring Wire Inspection





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Mooring Inspection Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Mooring Inspection Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Mooring Inspection Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Below Water Inspection (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Below Water Inspection (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Below Water Inspection (Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Above Water Inspection (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Above Water Inspection (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Above Water Inspection (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Close Visual Inspection (Technology) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Close Visual Inspection (Technology) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Close Visual Inspection (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Magnetic Particle Inspection (Technology) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Magnetic Particle Inspection (Technology) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Magnetic Particle Inspection (Technology) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Ultrasonic Testing (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Ultrasonic Testing (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Ultrasonic Testing (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Electromagnetic Detection (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Electromagnetic Detection (Technology) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Electromagnetic Detection (Technology) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Mooring Line Dimension Measurement (Technology)

Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Mooring Line Dimension Measurement (Technology)

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009

to 2017

Table 24: Mooring Line Dimension Measurement (Technology)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mooring Inspection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Mooring Inspection Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Mooring Inspection Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Mooring Inspection Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 32: United States Mooring Inspection Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Mooring Inspection Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Mooring Inspection Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Mooring Inspection Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Mooring Inspection Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: Mooring Inspection Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Mooring Inspection Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Mooring Inspection: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Mooring Inspection Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Mooring Inspection Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mooring

Inspection Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 44: Mooring Inspection Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Mooring Inspection Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Mooring Inspection Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Mooring Inspection Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Mooring Inspection Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: Chinese Mooring Inspection Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 51: Mooring Inspection Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mooring Inspection Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Mooring Inspection Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Mooring Inspection Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Mooring Inspection Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Mooring Inspection Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Mooring Inspection Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Mooring Inspection Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: European Mooring Inspection Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: Mooring Inspection Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Mooring Inspection Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Mooring Inspection Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Mooring Inspection Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: French Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Mooring Inspection Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Mooring Inspection Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Mooring Inspection Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Mooring Inspection Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Mooring Inspection Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: German Mooring Inspection Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 71: Mooring Inspection Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: German Mooring Inspection Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Mooring Inspection Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Mooring Inspection Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Mooring Inspection Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 77: Italian Mooring Inspection Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 78: Mooring Inspection Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Mooring Inspection: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mooring Inspection Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Mooring Inspection Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mooring

Inspection Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 83: Mooring Inspection Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Mooring Inspection Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Mooring Inspection Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: Mooring Inspection Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Mooring Inspection Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Mooring Inspection Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 89: Rest of Europe Mooring Inspection Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 90: Mooring Inspection Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Mooring Inspection Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Mooring Inspection Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Mooring Inspection Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Mooring Inspection Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Mooring Inspection Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Rest of World Mooring Inspection Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 99: Mooring Inspection Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 100: Mooring Inspection Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 101: Mooring Inspection Market in Rest of World: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of World Mooring Inspection Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





V. CURATED RESEARCH

