7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.6 Billion by the year 2025, Fiber will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$292.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$237.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fiber will reach a market size of US$474.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

Clariant AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

EQUATE Petrochemical - MEGlobal

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

India Glycols Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Ineos Oxide

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

LG Chem

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

SIBUR Holding OJSC

Sinopec Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Monoethylene Glycol (MEG): A Prelude

Increasing Demand and Resultant Surge in Production of

Polyester Fiber Boosts Demand for MEG

Global Demand for Polyester Fiber: Breakdown in Million Metric

Tons for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Fiber Demand: Percentage Breakdown by Fiber Type for the

Year 2017

MEG: Production Capacity and Pricing Trend

Global MEG Production Capacity in Million tons by Region for

the Year 2018

Global Mono-Ethylene Glycol Capacity in Million Tons by Process

for the Year 2018

Projected MEG Production Capacity Expansions Worldwide by

Select Companies through 2021 in ?000 Tonnes/Year

Global Monthly MEG Prices in US$/Ton by Select Regions for the

Year 2017

MEG Prices in China and the US in US$/Ton by Month for the Year

2016-2017

Competition

MEG: A Fragmented Market

Global Glycol Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by

Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Use of PET in Packaging Industries Bode Well for Growth

of MEG Market

Global PET Bottles Market: Sales in Billion Units for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Demand for MEG in Antifreeze & Coolant Applications

High Potential for the Development of Bio-Based MEG: An

Opportunity Indicator

Product Overview

Monoehtylene Glycol (MEG) - An Introduction





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Fiber (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Fiber (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Fiber (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: PET (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: PET (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: PET (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Antifreeze & Coolant (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Antifreeze & Coolant (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Antifreeze & Coolant (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Film (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Film (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Film (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Increasing Demand for Antifreeze Components in HVAC, Automotive

and Aerospace Industries Drives Growth in the US MEG Market

US Antifreeze Market: Revenues in US$ Million by Applications

for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 23: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Huge Demand for Polyester from Textiles and PET Bottles Drives

Growth for MEG in China

Chinese MEG Market: Imports and Exports of MEG in Million Tons

for the Years 2016 and 2017

Chinese MEG Market: Imports of MEG to China by Origin from

Select Countries in Tonnes for the Year 2018

Rising Demand for Antifreeze Components in Automotive Industry:

Business Case for MEG Growth

Market Analytics

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 59: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Indian MEG Market: An Overview

Imports and Exports of MEG in the Indian Market in KT for the

Years 2015-16 and 2016-17

Market Analytics

Table 67: Indian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 69: Indian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 77: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 92: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 93: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 95: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 98: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 101: Iranian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 111: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





V. CURATED RESEARCH

