New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799175/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.6 Billion by the year 2025, Fiber will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$292.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$237.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fiber will reach a market size of US$474.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799175/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Monoethylene Glycol (MEG): A Prelude
Increasing Demand and Resultant Surge in Production of
Polyester Fiber Boosts Demand for MEG
Global Demand for Polyester Fiber: Breakdown in Million Metric
Tons for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Global Fiber Demand: Percentage Breakdown by Fiber Type for the
Year 2017
MEG: Production Capacity and Pricing Trend
Global MEG Production Capacity in Million tons by Region for
the Year 2018
Global Mono-Ethylene Glycol Capacity in Million Tons by Process
for the Year 2018
Projected MEG Production Capacity Expansions Worldwide by
Select Companies through 2021 in ?000 Tonnes/Year
Global Monthly MEG Prices in US$/Ton by Select Regions for the
Year 2017
MEG Prices in China and the US in US$/Ton by Month for the Year
2016-2017
Competition
MEG: A Fragmented Market
Global Glycol Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by
Leading Players for the Year 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Use of PET in Packaging Industries Bode Well for Growth
of MEG Market
Global PET Bottles Market: Sales in Billion Units for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Growing Demand for MEG in Antifreeze & Coolant Applications
High Potential for the Development of Bio-Based MEG: An
Opportunity Indicator
Product Overview
Monoehtylene Glycol (MEG) - An Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Fiber (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Fiber (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Fiber (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: PET (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: PET (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: PET (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Antifreeze & Coolant (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Antifreeze & Coolant (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Antifreeze & Coolant (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Film (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Film (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Film (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Increasing Demand for Antifreeze Components in HVAC, Automotive
and Aerospace Industries Drives Growth in the US MEG Market
US Antifreeze Market: Revenues in US$ Million by Applications
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 23: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 24: Canadian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 26: Japanese Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 27: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Huge Demand for Polyester from Textiles and PET Bottles Drives
Growth for MEG in China
Chinese MEG Market: Imports and Exports of MEG in Million Tons
for the Years 2016 and 2017
Chinese MEG Market: Imports of MEG to China by Origin from
Select Countries in Tonnes for the Year 2018
Rising Demand for Antifreeze Components in Automotive Industry:
Business Case for MEG Growth
Market Analytics
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 35: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 51: Spanish Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 59: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Indian MEG Market: An Overview
Imports and Exports of MEG in the Indian Market in KT for the
Years 2015-16 and 2016-17
Market Analytics
Table 67: Indian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 69: Indian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 92: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 93: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 95: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 98: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 101: Iranian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 111: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AKZO NOBEL NV
BASF SE
CLARIANT AG
DOWDUPONT
EQUATE PETROCHEMICAL - MEGLOBAL
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
FORMOSA PLASTICS GROUP
HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL
INDIA GLYCOLS LIMITED
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION
INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC
KUWAIT PETROLEUM CORPORATION
LG CHEM
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION
MITSUI CHEMICALS
PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
SABIC (SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION)
SIBUR HOLDING OJSC
SINOPEC CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799175/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: