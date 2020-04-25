New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Moisture Analyzer Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799172/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$264.2 Million by the year 2025, Desktop-Mounted will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$14.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Desktop-Mounted will reach a market size of US$31.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$53.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A&D Company Ltd.

AMETEK, Inc.

General Electric Company

Gow-Mac Instrument Co.

Kett Electric Laboratory

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Michell Instruments Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

PCE Instruments UK Ltd.

Sartorius AG

Shimadzu Corporation

Sinar Technology

SpectraSensors, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

U-Therm International (H.K.) Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Moisture Analyzers: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Moisture Analyzer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Process Automation Drives Significant Demand for In-

Line Moisture Analyzers

Food and Beverage Vertical Dominates the Moisture Analyzer Market

Global Food Safety Testing Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Chemical and Petroleum Industries: Lucrative Markets for

Moisture Analyzers

Adoption of Moisture Analyzer in Pharma Industry for Accurate

and Rapid Quality Control Testing Adds to Growth

Growing Need for Moisture Analyzers in Other Industries Boosts

Market Demand

Plastic and Polymer

Wood and Paper and Pulp

Semiconductor

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Moisture Analyzer: Definition

What is Moisture Analysis





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Moisture Analyzer Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Moisture Analyzer Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Moisture Analyzer Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Desktop-Mounted (Equipment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Desktop-Mounted (Equipment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Desktop-Mounted (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Handheld (Equipment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Handheld (Equipment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Handheld (Equipment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: In-line (Equipment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: In-line (Equipment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: In-line (Equipment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Plastic & Polymer (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Plastic & Polymer (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Plastic & Polymer (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Chemical & Petroleum (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Chemical & Petroleum (End-Use Industry) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Chemical & Petroleum (End-Use Industry) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Food and Beverage (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Food and Beverage (End-Use Industry) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Food and Beverage (End-Use Industry) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Semiconductor (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Semiconductor (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Semiconductor (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Wood, Paper & Pulp (End-Use Industry) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Wood, Paper & Pulp (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Wood, Paper & Pulp (End-Use Industry) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Moisture Analyzer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Moisture Analyzer Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Moisture Analyzer Market in the United States by

Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Moisture Analyzer Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Moisture Analyzer Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Moisture Analyzer Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: Moisture Analyzer Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Moisture Analyzer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Moisture Analyzer Historic Market Review by

Equipment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 39: Moisture Analyzer Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Moisture Analyzer Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Moisture Analyzer Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry

for 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Moisture Analyzer Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Moisture Analyzer: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Equipment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Moisture Analyzer Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Moisture Analyzer Market Share Analysis by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Moisture

Analyzer in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Moisture Analyzer Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 48: Moisture Analyzer Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Moisture Analyzer Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Moisture Analyzer Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Moisture Analyzer Market by Equipment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Moisture Analyzer in US$ Thousand

by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Moisture Analyzer Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Moisture Analyzer Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Moisture Analyzer Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Moisture Analyzer Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Moisture Analyzer Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Moisture Analyzer Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Moisture Analyzer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2018-2025

Table 59: Moisture Analyzer Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Moisture Analyzer Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Moisture Analyzer Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 62: Moisture Analyzer Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Moisture Analyzer Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Moisture Analyzer Market in France by Equipment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French Moisture Analyzer Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Moisture Analyzer Market Share Analysis by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Moisture Analyzer Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Moisture Analyzer Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Moisture Analyzer Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Moisture Analyzer Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Moisture Analyzer Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Moisture Analyzer Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Moisture Analyzer Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Moisture Analyzer Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 75: Moisture Analyzer Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Moisture Analyzer Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Moisture Analyzer Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Moisture Analyzer Market by Equipment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Moisture Analyzer in US$ Thousand

by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Moisture Analyzer Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Moisture Analyzer Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Moisture Analyzer: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Equipment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Moisture Analyzer Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Moisture Analyzer Market Share

Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Moisture Analyzer in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Moisture Analyzer Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 87: Moisture Analyzer Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Moisture Analyzer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2018-2025

Table 89: Moisture Analyzer Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Moisture Analyzer Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Moisture Analyzer Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 92: Moisture Analyzer Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Moisture Analyzer Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Moisture Analyzer Market in Asia-Pacific by

Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Moisture Analyzer Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Moisture Analyzer Market Share Analysis

by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Moisture Analyzer Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Moisture Analyzer Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Moisture Analyzer Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Moisture Analyzer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Rest of World Moisture Analyzer Historic Market

Review by Equipment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 102: Moisture Analyzer Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 103: Rest of World Moisture Analyzer Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 104: Moisture Analyzer Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of World Moisture Analyzer Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





V. CURATED RESEARCH

