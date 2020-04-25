New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799165/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Dairy Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$223.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$201.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dairy Products will reach a market size of US$95.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$732.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Berry Plastics Corporation

Coveris Holdings SA

CVP Systems, LLC

Ilapak International SA

Linde AG

LINPAC Packaging

Orics Industries, Inc.

Praxair, Inc.

Robert Reiser & Co., Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

ULMA Packaging, S.Coop.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799165/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Modified Atmosphere Packaging: A Primer

Rising Demand for Longer Shelf-Life and Hygienic & Fresh

Packaging of Food Drives the Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Market

On Account of Exhibiting Excellent Gas Barrier Properties,

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Maintains Largest Share

While US and Europe Lead, Asia Pacific Market Grows the Fastest

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Advancements in Technologies and Innovative Processes for MAP

of Fruits and Vegetables

Special Film Controls Amount of Oxygen and CO2 in a Package

Modified Atmosphere/Modified Humidity Technology for Fresh

Produce Packaging

Select Innovative Applications for MAP

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Modified Atmosphere

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP): Extending Shelf Life of

Food Products

Examples of MAP

Design Methodology of MAP System

Suitable Foodstuff for Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Fresh and Processed Meat

Fish and Seafood

Cheese and Dairy Products

Ready Made Meals

Bakery and Confectionery

Snacks and Nuts

Fruits and Vegetables

Coffee

Advantages and Disadvantages Associated with MAP

Quality Control: Key to Success of Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Gases for Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Materials and Equipment Used

Global Competitor Market Shares

Modified Atmosphere Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



MAP Seeking Growth from Emerging Food Categories

Issue of Food Grade CO2 Shortages for Food & Beverage

Select Regulations for Modified Atmosphere Packaging





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Dairy Products (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Dairy Products (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Dairy Products (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Bakery & Confectionery (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Bakery & Confectionery (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Bakery & Confectionery (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Convenience Food (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Convenience Food (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Convenience Food (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Fruits & Vegetables (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Fruits & Vegetables (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Fruits & Vegetables (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 19: Poultry, Seafood, & Meat Products (Application)

Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Poultry, Seafood, & Meat Products (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 21: Poultry, Seafood, & Meat Products (Application)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 24: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 26: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Modified

Atmosphere Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Japanese Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Modified Atmosphere Packaging in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Review in China

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Modified Atmosphere Packaging Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 40: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 41: French Modified Atmosphere Packaging Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: French Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for Modified Atmosphere Packaging in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Modified Atmosphere Packaging in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 53: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Modified Atmosphere Packaging Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 59: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of World Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS

AMCOR

BEMIS

BERRY PLASTICS CORPORATION

CVP SYSTEMS, LLC

COVERIS HOLDINGS SA

ILAPAK INTERNATIONAL SA

LINPAC PACKAGING

LINDE AG

ORICS INDUSTRIES, INC.

PRAXAIR

ROBERT REISER & CO.

SEALED AIR CORPORATION

ULMA PACKAGING, S.COOP.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799165/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001