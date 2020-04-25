New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799165/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Dairy Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$223.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$201.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dairy Products will reach a market size of US$95.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$732.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Modified Atmosphere Packaging: A Primer
Rising Demand for Longer Shelf-Life and Hygienic & Fresh
Packaging of Food Drives the Modified Atmosphere Packaging
Market
On Account of Exhibiting Excellent Gas Barrier Properties,
Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Maintains Largest Share
While US and Europe Lead, Asia Pacific Market Grows the Fastest
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Advancements in Technologies and Innovative Processes for MAP
of Fruits and Vegetables
Special Film Controls Amount of Oxygen and CO2 in a Package
Modified Atmosphere/Modified Humidity Technology for Fresh
Produce Packaging
Select Innovative Applications for MAP
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Modified Atmosphere
Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP): Extending Shelf Life of
Food Products
Examples of MAP
Design Methodology of MAP System
Suitable Foodstuff for Modified Atmosphere Packaging
Fresh and Processed Meat
Fish and Seafood
Cheese and Dairy Products
Ready Made Meals
Bakery and Confectionery
Snacks and Nuts
Fruits and Vegetables
Coffee
Advantages and Disadvantages Associated with MAP
Quality Control: Key to Success of Modified Atmosphere Packaging
Gases for Modified Atmosphere Packaging
Materials and Equipment Used
Global Competitor Market Shares
Modified Atmosphere Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
MAP Seeking Growth from Emerging Food Categories
Issue of Food Grade CO2 Shortages for Food & Beverage
Select Regulations for Modified Atmosphere Packaging
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Dairy Products (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Dairy Products (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Dairy Products (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Bakery & Confectionery (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Bakery & Confectionery (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Bakery & Confectionery (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Convenience Food (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Convenience Food (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Convenience Food (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Fruits & Vegetables (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Fruits & Vegetables (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Fruits & Vegetables (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 19: Poultry, Seafood, & Meat Products (Application)
Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Poultry, Seafood, & Meat Products (Application)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 21: Poultry, Seafood, & Meat Products (Application)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 24: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Modified
Atmosphere Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Japanese Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 30: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Modified Atmosphere Packaging in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Review in China
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Modified Atmosphere Packaging Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: European Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 41: French Modified Atmosphere Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for Modified Atmosphere Packaging in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Modified Atmosphere Packaging in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 53: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Modified Atmosphere Packaging Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 59: Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of World Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS
AMCOR
BEMIS
BERRY PLASTICS CORPORATION
CVP SYSTEMS, LLC
COVERIS HOLDINGS SA
ILAPAK INTERNATIONAL SA
LINPAC PACKAGING
LINDE AG
ORICS INDUSTRIES, INC.
PRAXAIR
ROBERT REISER & CO.
SEALED AIR CORPORATION
ULMA PACKAGING, S.COOP.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
