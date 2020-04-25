New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Video Surveillance Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799162/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$53.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$139.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$197.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mobile Video Surveillance: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Video Surveillance Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Mobile Video Surveillance in Various Industries
Propels Market Growth
Transportation
Military and Defense
Law Enforcement
Commercial and Industrial Sectors
Growing Public Safety and Security Concerns Result in
Increasing Demand for Mobile Video Surveillance
Gun Deaths in the US During 2013-2017
Crime Accounts for Highest Share among All Issues in Developing
Regions
Growing Adoption of IP Cameras Set the Stage for Mobile Video
Surveillance Market
Global IP Camera Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Surge in Demand for Cloud-Based Video Surveillance Solutions
Presents Growth Opportunities for Mobile Video Surveillance
Market
Global Video Surveillance & VSaaS market: Breakdown of Revenues
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Rising Demand for Intelligent and Scalable Video Surveillance
Solutions: An Opportunity Indicator
Constant Efforts to Improve Infrastructure and Deployment
Capabilities Drives Demand for Mobile Video Surveillance
Challenges
Mobile Video Surveillance Need High-Bandwidth Communication
Technologies to Transfer Data: A Major Restraint
Need for High-Capacity Storage for Recording High-Resolution
Images: A Challenging Scenario in Mobile Video Surveillance
Market
Privacy Issues Regarding Data Usage
Product Overview
Video Surveillance: Definition
Mobile Video Surveillance: Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Video Surveillance Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Hardware (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Software (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Software (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Service (Offering) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Service (Offering) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Transportation (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Transportation (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Law Enforcement (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Law Enforcement (Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Industrial (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 14: Industrial (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Military & Defense (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Military & Defense (Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Mobile Video Surveillance Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to
2025
Table 18: United States Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Mobile Video Surveillance Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Mobile Video Surveillance Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Mobile Video Surveillance Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and
2025
Table 23: Canadian Mobile Video Surveillance Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 24: Canadian Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Mobile Video Surveillance: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Video Surveillance in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share Shift in Japan
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 29: Chinese Mobile Video Surveillance Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Chinese Mobile Video Surveillance Market by Offering:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Mobile Video Surveillance in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Chinese Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Video Surveillance Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: European Mobile Video Surveillance Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Mobile Video Surveillance Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Mobile Video Surveillance Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 39: Mobile Video Surveillance Market in France by
Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 40: French Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Mobile Video Surveillance Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 42: French Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Mobile Video Surveillance Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Mobile Video Surveillance Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 47: Italian Mobile Video Surveillance Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Italian Mobile Video Surveillance Market by Offering:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Italian Demand for Mobile Video Surveillance in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Italian Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Video Surveillance:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mobile Video Surveillance in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 54: Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Mobile Video Surveillance Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Rest of Europe Mobile Video Surveillance Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 58: Rest of Europe Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Mobile Video Surveillance Market in Asia-Pacific by
Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Mobile Video Surveillance Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Mobile Video Surveillance Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to
2025
Table 64: Mobile Video Surveillance Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and
2025
Table 65: Rest of World Mobile Video Surveillance Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 66: Rest of World Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AVIGILON CORPORATION
AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB
BOSCH SECURITY AND SAFETY SYSTEMS NORTH AMERICA
DAHUA TECHNOLOGY
FLIR SYSTEMS
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO.
HANWHA TECHWIN
PELCO BY SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
TYCO INTERNATIONAL PLC
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
