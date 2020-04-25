New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Video Surveillance Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799162/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$53.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$139.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$197.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Avigilon Corporation

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd.

Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Tyco International PLC

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799162/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Mobile Video Surveillance: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Video Surveillance Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Demand for Mobile Video Surveillance in Various Industries

Propels Market Growth

Transportation

Military and Defense

Law Enforcement

Commercial and Industrial Sectors

Growing Public Safety and Security Concerns Result in

Increasing Demand for Mobile Video Surveillance

Gun Deaths in the US During 2013-2017

Crime Accounts for Highest Share among All Issues in Developing

Regions

Growing Adoption of IP Cameras Set the Stage for Mobile Video

Surveillance Market

Global IP Camera Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Surge in Demand for Cloud-Based Video Surveillance Solutions

Presents Growth Opportunities for Mobile Video Surveillance

Market

Global Video Surveillance & VSaaS market: Breakdown of Revenues

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Demand for Intelligent and Scalable Video Surveillance

Solutions: An Opportunity Indicator

Constant Efforts to Improve Infrastructure and Deployment

Capabilities Drives Demand for Mobile Video Surveillance

Challenges

Mobile Video Surveillance Need High-Bandwidth Communication

Technologies to Transfer Data: A Major Restraint

Need for High-Capacity Storage for Recording High-Resolution

Images: A Challenging Scenario in Mobile Video Surveillance

Market

Privacy Issues Regarding Data Usage

Product Overview

Video Surveillance: Definition

Mobile Video Surveillance: Introduction





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Mobile Video Surveillance Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Hardware (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Software (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Software (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Service (Offering) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Service (Offering) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Transportation (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Transportation (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Law Enforcement (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Law Enforcement (Vertical) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Industrial (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 14: Industrial (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Military & Defense (Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Military & Defense (Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Mobile Video Surveillance Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to

2025

Table 18: United States Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Mobile Video Surveillance Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Mobile Video Surveillance Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Mobile Video Surveillance Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and

2025

Table 23: Canadian Mobile Video Surveillance Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 24: Canadian Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Mobile Video Surveillance: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Japanese Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile

Video Surveillance in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share Shift in Japan

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 29: Chinese Mobile Video Surveillance Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Chinese Mobile Video Surveillance Market by Offering:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Mobile Video Surveillance in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Chinese Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile Video Surveillance Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Mobile Video Surveillance Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Mobile Video Surveillance Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Mobile Video Surveillance Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 39: Mobile Video Surveillance Market in France by

Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 40: French Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Mobile Video Surveillance Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 42: French Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Mobile Video Surveillance Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Mobile Video Surveillance Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 47: Italian Mobile Video Surveillance Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Italian Mobile Video Surveillance Market by Offering:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Italian Demand for Mobile Video Surveillance in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Italian Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Video Surveillance:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: United Kingdom Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mobile Video Surveillance in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 54: Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Mobile Video Surveillance Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 56: Rest of Europe Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Rest of Europe Mobile Video Surveillance Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 58: Rest of Europe Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Mobile Video Surveillance Market in Asia-Pacific by

Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Mobile Video Surveillance Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Mobile Video Surveillance Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to

2025

Table 64: Mobile Video Surveillance Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and

2025

Table 65: Rest of World Mobile Video Surveillance Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 66: Rest of World Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AVIGILON CORPORATION

AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB

BOSCH SECURITY AND SAFETY SYSTEMS NORTH AMERICA

DAHUA TECHNOLOGY

FLIR SYSTEMS

HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO.

HANWHA TECHWIN

PELCO BY SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

TYCO INTERNATIONAL PLC

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799162/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001