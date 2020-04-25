New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile User Authentication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799161/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$113.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$165.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will reach a market size of US$161 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$594.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

CA Technologies, Inc.

Early Warning Services, LLC.

EMC Corporation

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Gemalto NV

SecureAuth Corporation

SecurEnvoy Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

TeleSign Corporation

VASCO Data Security International, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799161/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Authentication: The Evolution of Technology

The Future of Authentication

Increasing usage of Mobile Devices and Growing Threat of Cyber

Attacks Drive Mobile User Authentication Market

Online Information Sharing and Rising Demand of BYOD: Key

Drivers of Market Growth

Rise of Mobile Banking: A Case in Point for User Authentication

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile User Authentication Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Key Prevailing Trends in the Mobile User Authentication Market

Substantial Rise in Adoption of Multifactor Authentication

Faces Becoming IDs

Standardization with U2F Interoperability Protocols Promotes

Biometrics

Technology Advancement Driven by Users

Passwords Losing Sheen

Biometric Adoption: The Future Extends Beyond Mobile Applications

The Future of Biometric Authentication

Biometric Mobile Payments

Authentication Technology Advancements Enabling Safer Transactions

Finger Vein Authentication Using Visible-light Cameras in Mobiles

Facial Recognition Technologies and Trends

Coming of Age of Mobile Sensor-Based Authentication

2FA for the SMEs: How Safe Is It?

Challenges Facing the Mobile User Authentication Industry

Strict Regulations Bound to Tighten Rules for Collection of

Biometric Data

Legislation and Regulation

The Payment Services Directive in EU

The Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12 (HSPD-12) of

The USA

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Usage of Mobile Phones

Mobile User Authentication

Authentication Factors

Location Based Factors

Knowledge Factors

Inherent Factors

Possession Factors

Biometrics Defined

History and Technology

Biometric Modalities

Passwords, PIN, Patterns: How Secure are They Against Attacks?

Password

PIN

Pattern

Multi-Factor Authentication

Touch ID / Fingerprints

Face ID

Blockchain-Based Authentication

Enabling Secure Authentication in Mobiles

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Multifactor Authentication (MFA)

Implementing Mobile User Authentication

Mobile Device Authentication





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Mobile User Authentication Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Mobile User Authentication Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 4: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (End-Use) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile User Authentication Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Mobile User Authentication Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Mobile User Authentication Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Mobile User Authentication Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 10: Canadian Mobile User Authentication Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile

User Authentication in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Mobile User Authentication Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Demand for Mobile User Authentication in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Chinese Mobile User Authentication Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile User Authentication Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Mobile User Authentication Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: European Mobile User Authentication Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: European Mobile User Authentication Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 18: European Mobile User Authentication Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 19: Mobile User Authentication Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 20: French Mobile User Authentication Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 21: Mobile User Authentication Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Mobile User Authentication Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 23: Italian Demand for Mobile User Authentication in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Italian Mobile User Authentication Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mobile User Authentication in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Mobile User Authentication Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Mobile User Authentication Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 28: Rest of Europe Mobile User Authentication Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Mobile User Authentication Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Mobile User Authentication Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Mobile User Authentication Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 32: Rest of World Mobile User Authentication Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



CA TECHNOLOGIES

EMC CORPORATION

EARLY WARNING SERVICES

ENTRUST DATACARD CORPORATION

GEMALTO NV

SECURENVOY

SECUREAUTH CORPORATION

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

TELESIGN CORPORATION

VASCO DATA SECURITY INTERNATIONAL

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

DEEPNET SECURITY LTD.

DUO SECURITY

EQUIFAX

MI-TOKEN

POINTSHARP AB

ONESPAN, INC.

BROADCOM INC.

THALES GROUP

SWIVEL SECURE

AWARE, INC.

SINGTEL

DELL INC.

NEXUS AB

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799161/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001