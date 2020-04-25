New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile User Authentication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799161/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$113.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$165.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will reach a market size of US$161 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$594.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799161/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Authentication: The Evolution of Technology
The Future of Authentication
Increasing usage of Mobile Devices and Growing Threat of Cyber
Attacks Drive Mobile User Authentication Market
Online Information Sharing and Rising Demand of BYOD: Key
Drivers of Market Growth
Rise of Mobile Banking: A Case in Point for User Authentication
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile User Authentication Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Prevailing Trends in the Mobile User Authentication Market
Substantial Rise in Adoption of Multifactor Authentication
Faces Becoming IDs
Standardization with U2F Interoperability Protocols Promotes
Biometrics
Technology Advancement Driven by Users
Passwords Losing Sheen
Biometric Adoption: The Future Extends Beyond Mobile Applications
The Future of Biometric Authentication
Biometric Mobile Payments
Authentication Technology Advancements Enabling Safer Transactions
Finger Vein Authentication Using Visible-light Cameras in Mobiles
Facial Recognition Technologies and Trends
Coming of Age of Mobile Sensor-Based Authentication
2FA for the SMEs: How Safe Is It?
Challenges Facing the Mobile User Authentication Industry
Strict Regulations Bound to Tighten Rules for Collection of
Biometric Data
Legislation and Regulation
The Payment Services Directive in EU
The Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12 (HSPD-12) of
The USA
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Usage of Mobile Phones
Mobile User Authentication
Authentication Factors
Location Based Factors
Knowledge Factors
Inherent Factors
Possession Factors
Biometrics Defined
History and Technology
Biometric Modalities
Passwords, PIN, Patterns: How Secure are They Against Attacks?
Password
PIN
Pattern
Multi-Factor Authentication
Touch ID / Fingerprints
Face ID
Blockchain-Based Authentication
Enabling Secure Authentication in Mobiles
Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)
Multifactor Authentication (MFA)
Implementing Mobile User Authentication
Mobile Device Authentication
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile User Authentication Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mobile User Authentication Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 4: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (End-Use) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile User Authentication Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: United States Mobile User Authentication Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Mobile User Authentication Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Mobile User Authentication Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: Canadian Mobile User Authentication Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
User Authentication in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Mobile User Authentication Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Demand for Mobile User Authentication in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Chinese Mobile User Authentication Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile User Authentication Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European Mobile User Authentication Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Mobile User Authentication Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: European Mobile User Authentication Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Mobile User Authentication Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 19: Mobile User Authentication Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 20: French Mobile User Authentication Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 21: Mobile User Authentication Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Mobile User Authentication Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Demand for Mobile User Authentication in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Italian Mobile User Authentication Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mobile User Authentication in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: Mobile User Authentication Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Mobile User Authentication Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 28: Rest of Europe Mobile User Authentication Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Mobile User Authentication Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Mobile User Authentication Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Mobile User Authentication Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 32: Rest of World Mobile User Authentication Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
