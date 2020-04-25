New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Substation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799159/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$264.5 Million by the year 2025, Switchgear will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$22.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Switchgear will reach a market size of US$28.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$83.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mobile Substation: An Insight
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Substation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Infrastructure Mobile Substation Market: Percentage
Share Breakdown Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year
2019E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Demand for Solar and Wind Power: A Significant Growth
Driver
Global Solar and Wind Power Market: Cumulative Installations by
Type for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Increasing Use of Mobile Substation in Transmission and
Distribution of Electrical Power throughout the Grid in
Emergencies Drives Market Growth
Growing Number of Clean Energy Projects that Need Smooth
Integration of Renewable Energy in the Electric Grid -
Business Case for Mobile Substation Market
Global New Investment in Clean Energy: Investments in US$
Billion by Type for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Need for Mobile Substations in Oil and Gas Fields Located in
Remote Areas and Metal Mining Offer Growth Prospects
Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Innovations and Advancements
Product Overview
Mobile Substation: Introduction
Features and Applications of Mobile Substation
Mobile Substation: Components
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
