New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Power Plant Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799156/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Natural Gas/LPG will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$28.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural Gas/LPG will reach a market size of US$106.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$93.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

APR Energy

General Electric Company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

MAPNA Group

Meidensha Corporation

Metka

PW Power Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Solar Turbines, Inc.

Turbine Technology Services Corporation

Vericor Power Systems







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799156/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Power Plant Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Product Definition

Offshore Decommissioning: A Prelude

Offshore development Expenditure by Activity

Major Markets for Decommissioning

Offshore Decommissioning Spend by Region/Country: 2010-2037

A Look into Challenges Confronted

Industry Realizes the Need for Greater Collaboration to Address

Challenges

Gulf of Mexico Represents a Major Decommissioning Market

Decommissioning Enters Deeper Waters

Emerging Markets with Strong Prospects for Decommissioning: 2018

Future Prospects





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in Demand for Mobile Power Plants that Can Run on

Different Fuels

Technology Developments in Decommissioning: Spearheading Growth

Automation Emerges as a Cost Effective Alternative to

Decommissioning

Extending Asset Life Emerges as an Effective Alternative

Industry Focus Grows on Cutting Decommissioning Costs

Floating Plants with Advanced Technologies

Demand on Rise against the Backdrop of Rise in Frequency of

Natural Disasters and Need for Prompt Disaster Relief Services

Utility Companies Turn to Mobile Power Plants to Offer

Continuous Service

Growing Prevalence of Mobile Power Generators at Industrial Sites

Demand Picks Up with Growing Focus on Providing Power Access to

Remote Locations

Power Infrastructure Gaps Worldwide Drives Demand for Mobile

Power Plants

Global Energy Stats

Annual investment Requirements in the Power Sector in G-20

Countries : 2016 - 2050

Global Energy Production (1990-2016) : OECD Vs Non-OECD

Global Energy Consumption by Country/Region (2003-2017)

Global Power Generation Breakdown by Fuel Type: (2003-2017)





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Mobile Power Plant Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Mobile Power Plant Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Natural Gas/LPG (Fuel) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Natural Gas/LPG (Fuel) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Diesel (Fuel) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Diesel (Fuel) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Other Fuels (Fuel) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Other Fuels (Fuel) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: 1-10 MW (Power Rating) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: 1-10 MW (Power Rating) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: 11-20 MW (Power Rating) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: 11-20 MW (Power Rating) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: 21-50 MW (Power Rating) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: 21-50 MW (Power Rating) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Oil & Gas (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Emergency Power (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Emergency Power (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Remote Area Electrification (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 20: Remote Area Electrification (Application) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile Power Plant Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

U.S. Military Considers Small Mobile Nuclear Reactors to Meet

Power Requirements in Remote Locations

Market Analytics

Table 23: United States Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: United States Mobile Power Plant Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Rating: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: United States Mobile Power Plant Market Share

Breakdown by Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: United States Mobile Power Plant Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 29: Canadian Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Mobile Power Plant Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2019 and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Rating: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Mobile Power Plant Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Power Rating for 2019 and 2025

Table 33: Canadian Mobile Power Plant Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Canadian Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 35: Japanese Market for Mobile Power Plant: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 36: Japanese Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by

Fuel: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Mobile Power Plant: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Rating for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Japanese Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by

Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile

Power Plant in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Mobile Power Plant Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 41: Chinese Mobile Power Plant Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Chinese Mobile Power Plant Market by Fuel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Mobile Power Plant Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Power Rating for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Chinese Mobile Power Plant Market by Power Rating:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: Chinese Demand for Mobile Power Plant in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Chinese Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile Power Plant Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 47: European Mobile Power Plant Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 48: European Mobile Power Plant Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: European Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Rating: 2018-2025

Table 52: European Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by

Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: European Mobile Power Plant Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 54: European Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Mobile Power Plant Market in France by Fuel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by

Fuel: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Mobile Power Plant Market in France by Power Rating:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 58: French Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by

Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Mobile Power Plant Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 60: French Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Mobile Power Plant Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Mobile Power Plant Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Rating for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: German Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by

Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Mobile Power Plant Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 66: Mobile Power Plant Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Mobile Power Plant Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Italian Mobile Power Plant Market by Fuel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 69: Italian Mobile Power Plant Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Power Rating for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Italian Mobile Power Plant Market by Power Rating:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 71: Italian Demand for Mobile Power Plant in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 72: Italian Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

United Kingdom: Leading Market for Decommissioning Expenditure

Number of Wells Decommissioned in the UK: 1990-2020

North Sea - A Major Site for Decommissioning

Wind Farm Decommissioning

Decommissioning Expenditure in the UK by Service Type (2018 &

2025)

Well Decommissioning in the UK by Service Type (2018 & 2025)

Approved Decommissioning Programmes in the UK

Decommissioning Opportunities in Brazil

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Power Plant: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Mobile Power Plant Market Share

Analysis by Fuel: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Power Plant: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Rating

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Mobile Power Plant Market Share

Analysis by Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mobile Power Plant in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: Mobile Power Plant Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 80: Rest of Europe Mobile Power Plant Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Rest of Europe Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Rating: 2018-2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Mobile Power Plant Market Share

Breakdown by Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Rest of Europe Mobile Power Plant Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 84: Rest of Europe Mobile Power Plant Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Mobile Power Plant Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis

by Fuel: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Mobile Power Plant Market in Asia-Pacific by Power

Rating: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis

by Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Mobile Power Plant Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Mobile Power Plant Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Growing Need for Energy in Remote Locations Spurs the Demand

for Mobile Power Plants

Table 91: Rest of World Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Mobile Power Plant Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2019 and 2025

Table 93: Rest of World Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Rating: 2018 to 2025

Table 94: Mobile Power Plant Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Rating for 2019

and 2025

Table 95: Rest of World Mobile Power Plant Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 96: Rest of World Mobile Power Plant Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



APR ENERGY

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

MAPNA GROUP

METKA

MEIDENSHA CORPORATION

PW POWER SYSTEMS

SIEMENS AG

SOLAR TURBINES

TURBINE TECHNOLOGY SERVICES CORPORATION

VERICOR POWER SYSTEMS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799156/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001