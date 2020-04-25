New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Power Plant Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799156/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Natural Gas/LPG will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$28.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural Gas/LPG will reach a market size of US$106.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$93.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Offshore Decommissioning: A Prelude
Offshore development Expenditure by Activity
Major Markets for Decommissioning
Offshore Decommissioning Spend by Region/Country: 2010-2037
A Look into Challenges Confronted
Industry Realizes the Need for Greater Collaboration to Address
Challenges
Gulf of Mexico Represents a Major Decommissioning Market
Decommissioning Enters Deeper Waters
Emerging Markets with Strong Prospects for Decommissioning: 2018
Future Prospects
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Demand for Mobile Power Plants that Can Run on
Different Fuels
Technology Developments in Decommissioning: Spearheading Growth
Automation Emerges as a Cost Effective Alternative to
Decommissioning
Extending Asset Life Emerges as an Effective Alternative
Industry Focus Grows on Cutting Decommissioning Costs
Floating Plants with Advanced Technologies
Demand on Rise against the Backdrop of Rise in Frequency of
Natural Disasters and Need for Prompt Disaster Relief Services
Utility Companies Turn to Mobile Power Plants to Offer
Continuous Service
Growing Prevalence of Mobile Power Generators at Industrial Sites
Demand Picks Up with Growing Focus on Providing Power Access to
Remote Locations
Power Infrastructure Gaps Worldwide Drives Demand for Mobile
Power Plants
Global Energy Stats
Annual investment Requirements in the Power Sector in G-20
Countries : 2016 - 2050
Global Energy Production (1990-2016) : OECD Vs Non-OECD
Global Energy Consumption by Country/Region (2003-2017)
Global Power Generation Breakdown by Fuel Type: (2003-2017)
