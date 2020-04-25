New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799150/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$800.5 Million by the year 2025, Two-Factor Authentication will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$83.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$117.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Two-Factor Authentication will reach a market size of US$79.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$427.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

CA Technologies, Inc.

Deepnet Security

Dell EMC

Early Warning Services, LLC.

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Gemalto NV

SecurEnvoy Ltd.

Swivel Secure Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

TeleSign Corporation

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

VASCO Data Security International, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799150/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Need for Mobile User Authentication in BFSI Sector:

A Significant Growth Driver

Digitalization and Virtualization in SMBs Drive Demand for Two

-Factor Authentication

Increasing Rate of Online Frauds and High Profile Cyber Attacks

Drive Significant Demand for Mobile Devices User

Authentication Services

Global Cyber Security Spending in US$ Billion for the Years

2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Internet Scamming in the US: Breakdown by Number of Internet

Frauds for the Years 2016, 2019 and 2021

Monetary Damage Caused by Cyber Crime Reported to Internet

Crime Complaint Center (IC3) in US$ Million for the Years

2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

High Adoption of Cloud-Based Services and Increasing Demand for

AaaS: Strong Pillars for Market Growth

Global Cloud Computing ?as a Service? Market: Revenues in US$

Billion by Type for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020

Increasing Volume of Online Data Exchanges and Need to Ensure

Data Security: An Opportunity Indicator

Global Data Volume of Consumer IP Traffic in Exabytes/Month

During 2018 to 2023

Emergence and Rapid Growth of Innovative IoT Devices Instigates

Need for User Authentication Services to Protect Devices

Global IoT Devices Market: Installed base in Billion Units for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025

Growing Adoption of BYOD Solutions Leads to Increasing Demand

for User Authentication Services

BYOD Market in the US: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion by

Type for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Challenges in the Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market

Mobile Devices User Authentication Services: Innovations and

Advancements

Product Overview

Mobile Devices Authentication: Introduction

User Authentication Services: Definition

Mobile Devices User Authentication Services by Type

Two-Factor Authentication

Biometrics / Multi-Factor Authentication

Password-based Authentication

Soft Tokens

Other Authentication Types





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Two-Factor Authentication (Authentication Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Two-Factor Authentication (Authentication Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 5: Biometrics / Multi-Factor Authentication

(Authentication Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Biometrics / Multi-Factor Authentication

(Authentication Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Passwords (Authentication Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Passwords (Authentication Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Soft Tokens (Authentication Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2018 to 2025

Table 10: Soft Tokens (Authentication Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Other Authentication Types (Authentication Type)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Other Authentication Types (Authentication Type)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country:

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Small Enterprises (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Small Enterprises (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Medium Enterprises (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Medium Enterprises (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: BFSI (Industry) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: BFSI (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Consumer Electronics (Industry) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Consumer Electronics (Industry) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Government (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: Government (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Telecommunication (Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 26: Telecommunication (Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Healthcare (Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 28: Healthcare (Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Manufacturing (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Manufacturing (Industry) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Industries (Industry) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other Industries (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market Share (in

%) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: United States Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Authentication Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: United States Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Market Share Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS

2025

Table 35: United States Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 36: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry:

2018 to 2025

Table 38: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by Industry: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 39: Canadian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Authentication Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Authentication

Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 41: Canadian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 42: Canadian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 45: Japanese Market for Mobile Devices User

Authentication Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Japanese Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Share Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile

Devices User Authentication Services in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market

Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile

Devices User Authentication Services in US$ Thousand by

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market

Share Shift in Japan by Industry: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 51: Chinese Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: Chinese Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market by Authentication Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2019 and 2025

Table 53: Chinese Demand for Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Chinese Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Chinese Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 57: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 58: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Authentication Type: 2018-2025

Table 60: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Share Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 62: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry:

2018-2025

Table 64: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 65: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market in

France by Authentication Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: French Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Share Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019

and 2025

Table 69: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by

Industry: 2018-2025

Table 70: French Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Industry for

2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 71: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Authentication Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: German Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Share Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market

Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market

Share Distribution in Germany by Industry: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 77: Italian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 78: Italian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market by Authentication Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2019 and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Italian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Italian Demand for Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 82: Italian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 83: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Devices User

Authentication Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: United Kingdom Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Market Share Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS

2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mobile Devices User Authentication Services in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mobile Devices User Authentication Services in US$ Thousand by

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 88: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Industry: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Authentication Type: 2018-2025

Table 90: Rest of Europe Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Market Share Breakdown by Authentication Type:

2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Rest of Europe Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Rest of Europe Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

Industry: 2018-2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 95: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market in

Asia-Pacific by Authentication Type: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Market Share Analysis by Authentication Type:

2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use

for 2019 and 2025

Table 99: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by

Industry: 2018-2025

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by

Industry for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 101: Rest of World Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Authentication Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 102: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market

in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Authentication Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 103: Rest of World Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Rest of World Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: Rest of World Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 106: Rest of World Mobile Devices User Authentication

Services Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



CA TECHNOLOGIES

DELL EMC

DEEPNET SECURITY

EARLY WARNING SERVICES

ENTRUST DATACARD CORPORATION

GEMALTO NV

SECURENVOY

SWIVEL SECURE

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

TELESIGN CORPORATION

TRUSTWAVE HOLDINGS

VASCO DATA SECURITY INTERNATIONAL

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799150/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001