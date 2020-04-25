New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799150/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$800.5 Million by the year 2025, Two-Factor Authentication will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$83.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$117.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Two-Factor Authentication will reach a market size of US$79.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$427.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Need for Mobile User Authentication in BFSI Sector:
A Significant Growth Driver
Digitalization and Virtualization in SMBs Drive Demand for Two
-Factor Authentication
Increasing Rate of Online Frauds and High Profile Cyber Attacks
Drive Significant Demand for Mobile Devices User
Authentication Services
Global Cyber Security Spending in US$ Billion for the Years
2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Internet Scamming in the US: Breakdown by Number of Internet
Frauds for the Years 2016, 2019 and 2021
Monetary Damage Caused by Cyber Crime Reported to Internet
Crime Complaint Center (IC3) in US$ Million for the Years
2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
High Adoption of Cloud-Based Services and Increasing Demand for
AaaS: Strong Pillars for Market Growth
Global Cloud Computing ?as a Service? Market: Revenues in US$
Billion by Type for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020
Increasing Volume of Online Data Exchanges and Need to Ensure
Data Security: An Opportunity Indicator
Global Data Volume of Consumer IP Traffic in Exabytes/Month
During 2018 to 2023
Emergence and Rapid Growth of Innovative IoT Devices Instigates
Need for User Authentication Services to Protect Devices
Global IoT Devices Market: Installed base in Billion Units for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025
Growing Adoption of BYOD Solutions Leads to Increasing Demand
for User Authentication Services
BYOD Market in the US: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion by
Type for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
Challenges in the Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market
Mobile Devices User Authentication Services: Innovations and
Advancements
Product Overview
Mobile Devices Authentication: Introduction
User Authentication Services: Definition
Mobile Devices User Authentication Services by Type
Two-Factor Authentication
Biometrics / Multi-Factor Authentication
Password-based Authentication
Soft Tokens
Other Authentication Types
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Two-Factor Authentication (Authentication Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Two-Factor Authentication (Authentication Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 5: Biometrics / Multi-Factor Authentication
(Authentication Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Biometrics / Multi-Factor Authentication
(Authentication Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Passwords (Authentication Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Passwords (Authentication Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Soft Tokens (Authentication Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2018 to 2025
Table 10: Soft Tokens (Authentication Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Other Authentication Types (Authentication Type)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Other Authentication Types (Authentication Type)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country:
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Small Enterprises (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Small Enterprises (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Medium Enterprises (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Medium Enterprises (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: BFSI (Industry) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: BFSI (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Consumer Electronics (Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Consumer Electronics (Industry) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Government (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Government (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Telecommunication (Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 26: Telecommunication (Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Healthcare (Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: Healthcare (Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Manufacturing (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Manufacturing (Industry) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Industries (Industry) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other Industries (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market Share (in
%) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: United States Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Authentication Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: United States Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Market Share Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS
2025
Table 35: United States Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 36: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 38: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by Industry: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 39: Canadian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Authentication Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Authentication
Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: Canadian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 42: Canadian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Canadian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 45: Japanese Market for Mobile Devices User
Authentication Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Japanese Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Share Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Devices User Authentication Services in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market
Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Devices User Authentication Services in US$ Thousand by
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market
Share Shift in Japan by Industry: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 51: Chinese Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Chinese Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market by Authentication Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Chinese Demand for Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Chinese Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Chinese Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 57: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 58: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Authentication Type: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Share Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 62: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry:
2018-2025
Table 64: European Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 65: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market in
France by Authentication Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: French Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Share Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019
and 2025
Table 69: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by
Industry: 2018-2025
Table 70: French Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Industry for
2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 71: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Authentication Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: German Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Share Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market
Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market
Share Distribution in Germany by Industry: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 77: Italian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 78: Italian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market by Authentication Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2019 and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Italian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Italian Demand for Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 82: Italian Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 83: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Devices User
Authentication Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 84: United Kingdom Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Market Share Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS
2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mobile Devices User Authentication Services in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mobile Devices User Authentication Services in US$ Thousand by
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 88: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Industry: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Authentication Type: 2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of Europe Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Market Share Breakdown by Authentication Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Europe Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Rest of Europe Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
Industry: 2018-2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 95: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market in
Asia-Pacific by Authentication Type: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Market Share Analysis by Authentication Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use
for 2019 and 2025
Table 99: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by
Industry: 2018-2025
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by
Industry for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Authentication Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 102: Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market
in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Authentication Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 103: Rest of World Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Rest of World Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Rest of World Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 106: Rest of World Mobile Devices User Authentication
Services Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CA TECHNOLOGIES
DELL EMC
DEEPNET SECURITY
EARLY WARNING SERVICES
ENTRUST DATACARD CORPORATION
GEMALTO NV
SECURENVOY
SWIVEL SECURE
SYMANTEC CORPORATION
TELESIGN CORPORATION
TRUSTWAVE HOLDINGS
VASCO DATA SECURITY INTERNATIONAL
V. CURATED RESEARCH
