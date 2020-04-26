Festi will publish the Q1 2020 results on Wednesday 29 April 2020 after the closure of markets.



A presentation will be held on Thursday 30 April 2020 online due to the congregation bann. The presentation will start at 8:30 and participants can register at the following link https://origo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w0sFeBWPRRuA3qBaU89JTg



Eggert Kristófersson CEO of Festi will present the results and answer questions.