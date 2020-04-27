MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. has highlighted recently published gene expression data in animal studies where recombinant human plasma gelsolin (rhu-pGSN) significantly increased survival in pneumonia due to severe influenza. Importantly, the gene expression analysis of lung tissue showed that gelsolin treatment downregulated genes associated with the over-exuberant production of cytokines and other proinflammatory mediators often seen with infections such as COVID-19. Gelsolin-treated subjects have been shown to have less lung damage than those not treated.



The genetic analysis in this study also found that gelsolin treatment upregulated specific genes known to promote tissue repair.

Access publication here: Rhu-pGSN in Severe Influenza Pneumonia

This data together with the substantial body of previously published research gives substantial credence to the potential for gelsolin supplementation to prevent the morbidity and mortality seen in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Controlling the cytokine storm is critical to survival in many viral and bacterial infections as death often occurs even after the viral or bacterial load is decreasing.

Susan Levinson, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of BioAegis Therapeutics commented, “This compelling insight into the molecular mechanism is consistent with the efficacy of gelsolin seen across many diverse animal models. Our human proof of concept study in COVID-19 pneumonia will extend these findings to humans.”

Uncontrolled inflammation can lead to harmful cytokine storms, as seen in COVID-19.

Cytokines are proteins used by the immune system to perform various jobs such as cell signaling, microbial clearance, and tissue maintenance and repair. An overabundance of these powerful proteins has been associated with many diseases.

Gelsolin regulates our body’s inflammatory response.

Gelsolin is a naturally occurring protein that plays an important immune system role as master regulator of the inflammatory response. In extreme circumstances, gelsolin can become dangerously depleted, leaving the body exposed to pathogenic attack and the resulting ravages of an unrestrained immune response.

About BioAegis Therapeutics

BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage, private company whose mission is to capitalize on a key component of the body’s innate immune system to prevent adverse outcomes of diseases driven by inflammation and infection. BioAegis’ platform of opportunities exploits the multifunctional role of plasma gelsolin, a highly conserved, endogenous human protein.

Gelsolin has the potential to fill a major gap in the current treatment of inflammatory disease — by controlling excess inflammation without suppressing the immune response to threats. In addition, recent findings demonstrate gelsolin’s unique pathogen agnostic approach – its ability to treat both viral and bacterial infections.

BioAegis believes recombinant human plasma gelsolin is a viable treatment for COVID-19 and is preparing for a trial in COVID-19 patients.

The white paper, Plasma Gelsolin to Protect Tissue/Organs in Severe Coronavirus Infection without Compromising Pathogen Response, outlining how rhu-pGSN supplementation would work in COVID-19, can be accessed by clicking here .

