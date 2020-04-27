Paris, France, Monday 27 April 2020, 7.45 am CET

Nexity’s shareholders are informed that the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) will be held on Tuesday 19 May 2020 at 10 :00 am at the company headquarter, 19 rue de Vienne - TSA 50029 – 75801 PARIS Cedex 08.

In the context of Covid-19 and taking into account measures taken by the French Government to halt the spread of Covid-19, in particular the ordinance No. 2019-321 of 25 March 2020 on the adaptation of the rules of meeting and deliberation of general meetings of shareholders and governing bodies of legal entities and private entities without legal personality due to the Covid-19 epidemic, Nexity’s Board of directors has decided, on 6 April 2020, to hold the shareholders’ meeting exceptionally behind closed doors with none of its shareholders physically present.

Shareholders are invited to vote by giving a proxy to the Chairman or to vote by form using the available form or by using the VOTACCESS website. There can be no assurance that the exercise of shareholder voting rights using alternative formats lead to take into account their voting instructions. Maximum use should be made of electronic mail.

The preliminary notice of meeting (Avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) has been published on 10 April 2020 in the legal gazette "Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires", as well as on the company’s website (https://www.nexity.fr/en/group) under Finance/Shareholders/Shareholders’ meetings. An amended notice of meeting has been published on 27 April 2020. It includes precisions regarding the agenda of the Meeting, the draft resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and the instructions for attending, voting and relating to the exercise of shareholder voting rights.

Shareholders can submit any questions they may have, supported by a certificate of ownership for their shares, until 13 May 2020 in accordance with existing regulations. Due to the Covid 19 Epidemic, this delay is extended, and the questions may be submitted as swiftly as possible and no later than on 17 May 2020, at midnight (OO:00) (Paris Time) by registered letter with a request for acknowledgement of receipt or by email to: nexity-ag-2020@nexity.fr.

The documents concerning this Meeting as well as the voting forms (by post or by proxy) can be requested in accordance with applicable timing, legal and regulatory provisions.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2020 Shareholders’ Meeting on the Company’s website (www.nexity.fr/en, section Group/Finance/Shareholders/Shareholders meetings), that will be updated to precise the final instructions for attending the 19 May 2020 shareholders’ Meeting and /or to adapt them to any legislative or regulatory evolution which may be taken subsequently to this publication.

The documents and information referred to in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available to the shareholders at the Company’s registered office in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions of Article R.225-89 of the French Commercial Code.

Shareholders may also request, in accordance with applicable timing period, legal and regulatory provisions of Article R.225-88 of the French Commercial Code, that the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code should be sent to them under the following conditions. We nevertheless recommend requesting these documents by electronic means:

Company’s registered office, 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029 – 75801 PARIS Cedex 08, France by request from the Legal Department; mail: nexity-ag-2020@nexity.fr ; or

CACEIS Corporate Trust – Service Assemblées – 14 rue Rouget de Lisle – 92862 Issy les Moulineaux Cedex 09 ; phone : +33 (0)1.57.78.34.44 ; mail : ct-assemblees@caceis.com.

Pursuant to Article 3 of the ordinance No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, all documents may be validly addressed by the Company through electronic mail provided that the shareholder includes in its request the electronic mail to which it can be made.

The documents and information referred to in Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code will be available on the Company’s website (https://www.nexity.fr/en/group) under Finance/Shareholders/Shareholders’ meetings, under the conditions referred to in this same Article.

Attachment