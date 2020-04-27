PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ INSIDE INFORMATION April 27, 2020 at 9:00 am

UUTECHNIC GROUP BUSINESS REVIEW FROM JANUARY – MARCH 2020

Some development, order intake improved slightly

This business review presents the key figures of UTG’s continuing operations, main events in January–March 2020 and comparison figures for the previous year. The figures are unaudited.

Key figures, continuing operations

Group’s turnover was EUR 3.9 million (EUR 3.8 million)

Group’s operating profit was EUR 0.0 million (operating loss EUR 0.2 million)

New orders received in first quarter EUR 4.0 million (EUR 3.9 million)

The order book at the end of the quarter was EUR 6.3 million (EUR 6.6 million)





Key Figures, continuing operations T EUR 1-3 2020

3 months 1-3 2019

3 months 1 - 12 2019

12 months Turnover 3 912 3 771 16 849 Operating profit/loss 43 -189 881 Operation profit/loss % 1,1 % -5,0 % 5,2 % Order backlog at the end of the period 6 326 6 647 6 214 Orders received 4 038 3 903 16 273

The comparative figures differ from those previously published so that they no longer include the figures of AP-Tela Oy, which was sold in 2019.





The Group's turnover increased by 3.7% in the first quarter and operating profit was slightly positive increasing 232 Thousand EUR compared to the last year. Slight improvement in order intake was gratifying in the period under review, which slightly improved the order backlog compared to the previous quarter. Workload in production is reasonably good in the short term.

The coronavirus did not have a major impact on business during the quarter. However, corona delays development projects and to some extent complicates normal business operations, increasing risks. Potential risks have been prepared for and will continue to be prepared for.

The company repeats its outlook, where we are more profitable already on the current year than before, however to a major growth and profitability leap we believe only after year 2020.

Released events in the reporting period

Stock exchange releases

29.01.2020 Uutechnic Group is sharpening tis organization

20.02.2020 Uutechnic Group changes its name to UTG Mixing Group

25.02.2020 Review of Financial Statements 1 January – 31 December 2019

25.2.2020 UTG Mixing Group confirms its strategy for years 2020-2022 and financial targets

04.03.2020 Invitation to the annual general meeting of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj

04.03.2020 Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2019 have been published

18.03.2020 Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj Cancels Its Annual General Meeting

In Uusikaupunki April 27, 2020



PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ





Board of Directors

Further information: Jouko Peräaho, CEO, +358 50 074 0808

www.utgmix.com

UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. “Partnership built to last - and perform” is our brand promise. We always serve the customer in the best possible way by bringing our global capabilities locally close to the customer.

Our main customer sectors are the chemical, food, metallurgical and fertilizer industries, as well as environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals.

The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.