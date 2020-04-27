PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ INSIDE INFORMATION April 27, 2020 at 9:00 am
UUTECHNIC GROUP BUSINESS REVIEW FROM JANUARY – MARCH 2020
Some development, order intake improved slightly
This business review presents the key figures of UTG’s continuing operations, main events in January–March 2020 and comparison figures for the previous year. The figures are unaudited.
Key figures, continuing operations
|Key Figures, continuing operations T EUR
|1-3 2020
3 months
|1-3 2019
3 months
| 1 - 12 2019
12 months
|Turnover
|3 912
|3 771
|16 849
|Operating profit/loss
|43
|-189
|881
|Operation profit/loss %
|1,1 %
|-5,0 %
|5,2 %
|Order backlog at the end of the period
|6 326
|6 647
|6 214
|Orders received
|4 038
|3 903
|16 273
The comparative figures differ from those previously published so that they no longer include the figures of AP-Tela Oy, which was sold in 2019.
The Group's turnover increased by 3.7% in the first quarter and operating profit was slightly positive increasing 232 Thousand EUR compared to the last year. Slight improvement in order intake was gratifying in the period under review, which slightly improved the order backlog compared to the previous quarter. Workload in production is reasonably good in the short term.
The coronavirus did not have a major impact on business during the quarter. However, corona delays development projects and to some extent complicates normal business operations, increasing risks. Potential risks have been prepared for and will continue to be prepared for.
The company repeats its outlook, where we are more profitable already on the current year than before, however to a major growth and profitability leap we believe only after year 2020.
Released events in the reporting period
Stock exchange releases
29.01.2020 Uutechnic Group is sharpening tis organization
20.02.2020 Uutechnic Group changes its name to UTG Mixing Group
25.02.2020 Review of Financial Statements 1 January – 31 December 2019
25.2.2020 UTG Mixing Group confirms its strategy for years 2020-2022 and financial targets
04.03.2020 Invitation to the annual general meeting of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj
04.03.2020 Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2019 have been published
18.03.2020 Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj Cancels Its Annual General Meeting
In Uusikaupunki April 27, 2020
PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ
Board of Directors
Further information: Jouko Peräaho, CEO, +358 50 074 0808
www.utgmix.com
UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. “Partnership built to last - and perform” is our brand promise. We always serve the customer in the best possible way by bringing our global capabilities locally close to the customer.
Our main customer sectors are the chemical, food, metallurgical and fertilizer industries, as well as environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals.
The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj
UUSIKAUPUNKI, FINLAND
