StrongPoint ASA will publish its financial results for the first quarter 2020 on Wednesday 29 April 2020 at 07:00 am CET. The presentation will be broadcasted on webcast at 08:15 am CET.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will follow the first quarter presentation, starting at 09:00 am CET. The Annual General Meeting will be broadcasted on webcast.

The link to the webcasts can be found on StrongPoint's website.

For additional information please contact:

Hilde Horn Gilen

CFO, StrongPoint ASA

Phone +47 920 60 158

About StrongPoint | www.strongpoint.com

StrongPoint is driving productivity for European retailers by providing innovative, integrated technology solutions for multi-channel retailing based on long-standing relationships with customers and partners. StrongPoint is also a leader in IBNS solutions for Cash-In-Transit (Cash Security), and Labels for customers in Norway and Sweden. StrongPoint offers best-in-class service and consultancy expertise through its team of 520 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Russia. StrongPoint is headquartered in Rælingen, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: STRONG).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.