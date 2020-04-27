Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

27 April 2020



Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Baita Plai Project update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to update the market on progress at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine “Baita Plai” in Romania.

Following the previous announcements regarding shipping updates made on 16th, 18th, 20th & 23rd March and 16th April 2020, the Company can confirm that the first shipment of equipment has arrived at the Port of Constanta in Romania. The equipment, which includes railways tracks and locomotives, is currently being loaded onto trucks for transport to Baita Plai, which is located circa 500 miles from the Port of Constanta. The shipping schedules of the remaining containers of equipment remain on track. The first two shipments contain the integral equipment required to commence production at Baita Plai.

The Company will keep the market informed as the remaining shipments progress and when the equipment arrives at the mine site over the coming days.

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc

Andrew Prelea (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Hall







www.vastplc.com

+44 (0) 1491 615 232 Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser

Roland Cornish

James Biddle



www.beaumontcornish.com

+44 (0) 020 7628 3396 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP – Joint Broker

Richard Morrison

Caroline Rowe



www.spangel.co.uk

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470



Axis Capital Markets Limited – Joint Broker

Richard Hutchison



www.axcap247.com

+44 (0) 20 3206 0320 Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe

Megan Ray



www.blytheweigh.com

+44 (0) 20 7138 3204

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc, is an AIM listed mining company with mines in Romania and Zimbabwe focused on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania and commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.

The Company’s portfolio includes an 80% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is now currently underway towards developing and recommissioning the mine and the Community Concession Block in Chiadzwa, Zimbabwe.

Vast Resources owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance.

Attachment