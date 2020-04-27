Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Municipal Bonds, 2020-04-28
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2022-06-01
|2206
|SE0009269418
|0.25 %
|1,000 +/- 500
|2023-11-13
|2311
|SE0010948240
|1.00 %
|1,000 +/- 500
|2025-05-12
|2505
|SE0011414010
|1.00 %
|1,000 +/- 500
|2026-11-12
|2611
|SE0012569572
|1.00 %
|1,000 +/- 500
Settlement date 2020-04-30
Bids have to be entered by 12.00 on APR 28, 2020
Highest permitted bid volume: 1 000 SEK million in issue 2206, 2311, 2505, and 2611.
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 12.15 (CEST) ON APR 28, 2020
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: