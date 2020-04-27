ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 20 April 2020 to 24 April 2020:

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 201,529 1,460,874,330 20 April 2020 1,104 6,102.0243 6,736,635 21 April 2020 1,114 5,970.9427 6,651,630 22 April 2020 1,151 6,158.6315 7,088,585 23 April 2020 1,104 6,079.9534 6,712,269 24 April 2020 1,132 5,992.0909 6,783,047 Total 20-24 April 2020 5,605 33,972,165 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,883 17,474,020 Accumulated in third phase of the program 41,771 238,543,142 Accumulated under the program 207,134 1,494,846,495 Number of

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 805,687 6,215,493,785 20 April 2020 4,403 6,446.9281 28,385,824 21 April 2020 4,484 6,328.1507 28,375,428 22 April 2020 4,589 6,575.1930 30,173,561 23 April 2020 4,416 6,492.3468 28,670,203 24 April 2020 4,528 6,377.9515 28,879,364 Total 20-24 April 2020 22,420 144,484,381 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,749 56,382,411 Accumulated in third phase of the program 166,556 1,017,442,570 Accumulated under the program 828,107 6,359,978,166

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 207,134 A shares and 875,136 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.20% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 April 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

