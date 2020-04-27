ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 20 April 2020 to 24 April 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement201,529 1,460,874,330
20 April 20201,1046,102.02436,736,635
21 April 20201,1145,970.94276,651,630
22 April 20201,1516,158.63157,088,585
23 April 20201,1046,079.95346,712,269
24 April 20201,1325,992.09096,783,047
Total 20-24 April 20205,605 33,972,165
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,883 17,474,020
Accumulated in third phase of the program41,771 238,543,142
Accumulated under the program207,134 1,494,846,495
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement805,687 6,215,493,785
20 April 20204,4036,446.928128,385,824
21 April 20204,4846,328.150728,375,428
22 April 20204,5896,575.193030,173,561
23 April 20204,4166,492.346828,670,203
24 April 20204,5286,377.951528,879,364
Total 20-24 April 202022,420 144,484,381
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,749 56,382,411
Accumulated in third phase of the program166,556 1,017,442,570
Accumulated under the program828,107 6,359,978,166
        

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

                                                                                                                                                                

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 207,134 A shares and 875,136 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.20% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 April 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901       

