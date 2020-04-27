New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transparent Rigid Plastics: Technologies and Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05889406/?utm_source=GNW

This report organizes technologies into the following segments: detailed market data are presented for each of the following technology categories (all are limited to transparent rigid polymers) -

- Polycarbonates.

- Acrylics.

- Polystyrenes.

- Styrene block copolymers (SBCs).

- Styrene acrylonitrile (SAN).

- Cellulosics.

- Styrene methyl methacrylate (SMMA).

- Polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

- Other transparent rigid plastics.



The following transparent rigid plastic applications (i.e., use in specific plastics) are also considered within the study, with market breakdowns for each by region with select countries -

- Electronics.

- Building and Construction.

- Medical.

- Housewares.

- Automotive.

- Appliances.

- Toys.

- Optical lenses.

- Aircraft.

- Other applications.



Report Includes:

- 89 data tables and 11 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for transparent rigid plastics

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Country specific data and analysis for US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, India, Japan and South Korea

- Coverage of history, characteristics, types and technologies, applications and recent advancements of the industry

- Description of rigid, clear, non-packaging plastic products, including injection-molded, non-film extrusion and thermoformed plastics

- A look at the key challenges and opportunities of the industry and snapshot of ongoing activities in the transparent rigid plastics in the global and regional markets

- Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

- Company profiles of the major manufactures in the market, including 3M Co., BASF, DuPont, Hitachi Chemical Co., and LG Chem



Summary

Transparent rigid plastics represent a persistently growing subsegment of the overall global plastics market and which have consistently outperformed the plastics market overall for nearly a decade.The applications for transparent rigid plastics continue to increase, as a growing number of designers in the electronics, automotive, medical, and consumer products industries incorporate the polymers into their products.



Ongoing advances in transparent rigid plastics technologies-which now include roughly a dozen different common polymers, each with multiple formulations and variants-are continuing to open up new opportunities for the overall market.As a result, and based on information and data collected, along with input from industry experts, the analyst expects markets to continue to develop at a moderate to fast pace for the near term and the foreseeable future.



Moreover, this report, as an expansion to a prior report that was centered only on North America, represents a significant expansion in scope over previously published reports on this topic. Unlike prior studies, this iteration focuses on market values with detailed breakdowns by region and country.



This is an exciting time in the global transparent rigid plastics industry.In terms of competition within the market among various types of plastics, choices are made based on the inevitable trade-off between price and performance.



End uses drive choices, and each scenario depends on the requirements of specific applications.In the long term, optical clarity, impact resistance and UV stability are considered to be the most important physical parameters for rigid transparent plastics.



Comparative pricing is also a factor in many instances and has become more complicated due to its somewhat cyclical nature.



The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each of the transparent rigid plastics technologies and applications considered within the study. Market breakdowns and regional as well as national splits are provided for nine transparent rigid plastic technology categories (polycarbonates, acrylics, polystyrenes, SBCs, SAN, cellulosics, SMMA, PVC, and other transparent rigid plastics), along with ten application categories (electronics, building and construction, medical housewares, automotive, appliances, toys, optical lenses, aircraft, and other applications).



To this extent, the full report discloses realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarizes key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provides an overview of relevant technologies and applications; and most importantly, helps you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.

