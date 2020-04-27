New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Large and Advanced Battery Technology and Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01105928/?utm_source=GNW



- Lead-acid batteries.

- Nickel-cadmium batteries.



Next-generation large and advanced battery systems.

- Nickel metal hydride batteries.

- Lithium-ion batteries.

- Lithium-polymer batteries.



Specialty large and advanced battery systems.

- Silver-zinc secondary batteries.

- Silver-cadmium secondary batteries.

- Nickel-hydrogen secondary batteries.

- Nickel-zinc batteries.

- Metal-air batteries.



Emerging large and advanced battery systems.

- Sodium-sulfur batteries.

- High-temperature lithium batteries.

- Redox and flow batteries.

- Nickel-iron batteries.

- Calcium-metal sulfide batteries.

- Sodium-metal chloride batteries.

- Lithium-sulfur batteries.



Next, the following markets are considered in this report -

- Motive power: passenger vehicles, other ground and marine transport, and aviation.

- Portable product power: personal electronics, hand tools and lawn care products, portable military/aerospace devices.

- Stationary power: uninterruptible power supplies, emergency lighting, battery electricity storage

- Emerging military and aerospace applications.



This report aims to define these market sectors, and will identify leading companies and analyze the markets (including a five-year market forecast). Finally, large-and advanced-battery companies are outlined in the Company Profiles chapter.



Report Includes:

- 52 data tables and 21 additional tables

- An overview of the market for large and advanced battery technology, with discussion of first-generation, next-generation, specialty, and developmental systems

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 with projection of CAGR during 2024

- Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and drivers, challenges, and trends affecting market growth

- Definitions of various systems, such as first-generation (lead-acid, nickel-cadmium), next-generation (nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion, lithium-polymer), specialty (silver-zinc secondary, silver-cadmium, nickel-hydrogen, nickel-zinc, metal-air), and developmental (sodium-sulfur, high-temperature lithium, redox and flow, nickel-iron, calcium-metal sulfide, sodium-metal chloride, lithium-sulfur)

- Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

- Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including A123 Systems, Ambri, East Penn Manufacturing Co., General Motors, K2 Energy and Toshiba Corp.



Summary

As defined in this report, large and advanced batteries represented a $REDACTED billion global marketing 2018.The overall market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% between 2019 and 2024, making it one of the largest and fastest-growing, technology-driven electrical/electronicsectors.



The analyst projects a market of $REDACTED billion by 2024.



Much of this value and growth is based on various types of passenger vehicles (pure electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid), other forms of transport, and portable devices (personal electronics, portable tools, and military equipment.The market for advanced batteries in passenger vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% over the next five years to reach $REDACTED billion in 2024.



The market for advanced batteries in other ground, marine and air transport applications, meanwhile, should grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%,approaching $REDACTED billion by 2024.



Portable devices such as computers, tablets, smartphones, power tools and military equipment batteries form another large segment, with total sales of $REDACTED billion in 2018. This market is predicted to grow to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2019, a CAGR of REDACTED% between 2019 and 2024.



The market for large and advanced batteries in stationary applications such as uninterruptible power supplies, emergency lighting and electricity storage systems, meanwhile, should increase from $REDACTED billion in 2018 to $REDACTED billion in 2024, a 2019-2024 CAGR of REDACTED%.The overall stationary market is expected to top $REDACTED billion by 2019.



The largest increase will be for uninterruptible power supply (UPS). However, the fastest growing stationary segment will consist of remote and alternative power storage batteries, with a projected CAGR of REDACTED% between 2014 and 2019.

