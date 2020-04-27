New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Irrigation Automation Market by System, Irrigation Type, Automation Type, Component, End-Use And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888618/?utm_source=GNW

7 billion by 2025. The demand for irrigation automation is increasing due to the shifting trend towards mechanization of agricultural processes and increased instances of water scarcity globally. The cost factor is one of the key factors that hamper its adoption among small land-holding farmers in the Asia-pacific region.



The automatic segment, by the system, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the irrigation automation market during the forecast period

The less availability of labor and continuous change of weather patterns are some of the major factors for the adoption of fully automatic irrigation systems.Farmers rely on fully automatic systems and change the irrigation pattern on the basis of real-time weather.



Even for residential watering, owners are adopting fully automatic irrigation systems to control the watering remotely.



By irrigation type, the drip irrigation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the irrigation automation market during the forecast period

Across regions, the most common type of irrigation systems to be used is drip irrigation systems, except in some parts of Asia Pacific like Japan and Chinas where high water demanding crops like rice is sown.The life span for drip irrigation systems is almost ten years which makes it a durable system for watering the crops.



Also, drip irrigation systems do not account for water wastage in terms of evaporation and field run-off, therefore, it is considered as the most efficient means of irrigation.



By automation type, the time-based automation system is projected to dominate the irrigation automation market during the forecast period

One of the major advantages associated with the adoption of a time-based system is that farmers can reduce the labor cost associated with the irrigation process. Conventional irrigation systems made use of manual labor and a high amount of fuel at unequal intervals of time, which led to crop losses; hence, time-based irrigation automation systems are a convenient option.



