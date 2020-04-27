SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-04-30

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-04-30
Time for submission of bids:10.00-10.30 (CEST)
Payment date:2020-05-05
Final repayment date2022-05-05
Offered volume:50 billion SEK
Minimum bid amount:10 million SEK
Maximum bid amount:12.5 billion SEK
Maximum number of bids from each participant:       1
Interest rate:0.00 %
Additional interest rate:0.20 percentage points

﻿ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (46-8-6966970) BY 10.30
ON APRIL 30 2020, AT THE LATEST. CONFIRMATION OF BIDS TO E-MAIL: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CEST) on Tender date.

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se