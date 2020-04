Downing ONE VCT plc

27 April 2020

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Offer for Subscription Extension

The Board of Downing ONE VCT plc is pleased to announce an extension of the Offer for Subscription that launched on 20 September 2019. The Offer had previously been scheduled to close on 30 April 2020 but has now been extended to 3 p.m. on 31 July 2020 (unless previously fully subscribed or further extended).