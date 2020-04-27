New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics Market by Type, Industry And Region – Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888617/?utm_source=GNW

6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 73.0 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The projection for 2025 is estimated to be down by ~3% as compared to pre-COVID-19 estimation.



A shortage of skilled labor, especially in developed countries, is driving the further use of automation, in the industrial robotics market.Manufacturers are turning to automation to decrease manufacturing costs and to keep their cost advantage in the market.



Automation in the electronics industry presents an excellent growth opportunity for traditional industrial robots in the coming years, especially in the APAC region where manufacturers are looking to automate their production processes further. Post-COVID-19, manufacturers are expected to increase in-house manufacturing through automation rather than outsource manufacture to other countries to mitigate global supply chain risks in the future.



SCARA robots market to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for SCARA robots is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SCARA robots are expected to play a vital role specifically in industries such as food & beverages and electronics & electrical by preventing contamination of food products and preventing damage of delicate semiconductor wafers due to human contact, especially for companies looking to minimize their losses during COVID-19.



Market for metals & machinery industry to grow at significant CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

Like other industries, the metals & machinery industry has also been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.The lack of demand for metals and machines from the construction, automotive, shipbuilding, and many more industries have severely affected the metals & machinery sector.



Additionally, metals and machinery companies are planning to operate by utilizing only 50% of their workforce.However, the metals and machinery industry make up the building blocks for other large industries.



Companies in the metals and machinery industry make for a large number of essential suppliers. To minimize disruption in production, the traditional industrial robotics market for this industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate post-COVID-19.



APAC to dominate the global traditional industrial robotics market throughout the forecast period.

2018 saw a decrease in sales of industrial robots due to countries like China seeing a fall in demand in the automotive sector and the adverse effects of the US-China trade war. Subsequently, the COVID-19 pandemic starting in late 2019 and extending till mostly Q2 or Q3 of 2020 is now adversely affecting the market growth for traditional industrial robots. However, the market in APAC is still expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020–2025. Although major countries contributing to the APAC market, such as China, experienced a greater slowdown in growth, their market share remains significant.

On the other hand, 2018 has witnessed the penetration and sales of industrial robots in developing APAC countries such as India and Taiwan.The electrical and electronics industry is an important driver for industrial robots in APAC, owing to the rising demand for electronic products around the world.



Components like computer chips, batteries, and displays that are small and sensitive need to be handled with high speed and high precision. APAC also houses a major number of strong global players in the industrial robotics market.

Apart from APAC, the growth of industrial robots in Europe has remained steady over the years.In Europe, industrial robots are not only relevant for large enterprises, but smaller enterprises as well.



Germany remains the largest market in Europe for industrial robots. Government initiatives like Industrie 4.0 and the penetration of IoT and AI are expected to boost robot sales in the coming years post-COVID-19. However, the COVID-19 pandemic will negatively affect growth even in developing APAC countries as well as European manufacturers until Q2 or Q3 of 2020.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the industrial robotics market. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 40%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: North America –40, APAC– 30%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 10%



The report profiles key players in the industrial robotics market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are ABB (Switzerland), YASKAWA (Japan), FANUC (Japan), KUKA (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), DENSO (Japan), NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan), EPSON (Japan), Dürr (Germany), Universal Robots (Denmark), Omron Adept (US), b+m Surface Systems (Germany), Stäubli (Switzerland), Comau (Italy), Yamaha (Japan), Franka Emika (Germany), CMA Robotics (Italy), Rethink Robotics (Germany), Techman Robots (Taiwan), Precise Automation (US), and Siasun (China).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global industrial robotics market based on type, industry, and geography.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the industrial robotics market pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.



It forecasts the market considering the COVID-19 impact on the industrial robotics ecosystem until 2025.Apart from these, the report also consists of an analysis of all the companies included in the industrial robotics ecosystem.



It also identifies the new revenue sources for the players in the industrial robotics ecosystem.



