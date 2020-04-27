Additional information (submitted alternative draft resolution) on the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB

We would like to notify that the alternative draft resolution has been received for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB to be held on 29 April 2020 resulting in the updated (includes alternative draft resolution) general (advance voting) ballot paper. Both documents are attached to this notification letter.

Please find attached (see below) the amended (current) general (advance voting) ballot paper.

Please find attached the alternative draft resolution (see below).

