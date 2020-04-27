Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in technology in solar and wind-power systems, growing demand for primary batteries for general use and increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EV).



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rise in Technology in Solar and Wind-Power Systems

3.1.2 Growing Demand for Primary Batteries for General Use

3.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EV)

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market, By Type

4.1 Dry Cell Batteries

4.2 Lithium-ion

4.3 Zinc-Carbon

4.4 Alkaline



5 Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market, By Application

5.1 Battery

5.2 Water Treatment

5.3 Other Applications



6 Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market, By End User

6.1 Steel Industry

6.2 Glass Industry

6.2 Fine Chemical

6.4 Electronic Industry



7 Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Xiangtan Electrochemical

9.2 Tronox

9.3 Tosoh

9.4 Quintal

9.5 PRINCE

9.6 Micromesh Minerals & Metals

9.7 Metallics Mine-chem Pvt. Ltd.

9.8 Mesa Minerals Limited

9.9 Huiyuan

9.10 Guizhou Redstar

9.11 Erachem

9.12 Delta EMD (Discontinued)

9.13 CITIC Dameng

9.14 Cegasa

9.15 American Manganese Inc.



