Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study on the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market analyzes the scenario for the period 2019 to 2027, wherein 2018 is the base year and 2017 and earlier is historical data. The report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.
This study on the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market provides data on the developments undertaken by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.
This study discusses the underlying trends and impact of various factors that are driving the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market, along with their influence on the evolution of the market.
This study also offers Porter's Five Force Analysis, value chain analysis, price trend analysis, and SWOT analysis of the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market in order to highlight the crucial growth tactics and opportunities for market players.
Key Questions Answered
Competition Landscape
In this chapter, the report offers a dashboard view of the competition matrix of leading players in the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market, along with structural analysis. The report includes the below mentioned pointers of major players operating in the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market:
Key Topics Covered
Section 1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
Section 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
Section 3. Executive Summary
Section 4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.3. Regulatory Framework
4.4. Key Trends Analysis
4.4.1. Demand Side
4.4.2. Supply Side
4.5. Key Market Indicator
4.5.1. Electronic Devices Industry Overview
4.5.2. Mobile Phones Industry Overview
4.6. Industry SWOT Analysis
4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.8. Value Chain Analysis
4.9. Global Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027
4.9.1. Market Value Projection (US$ Mn)
4.9.2. Market Volume Projection (Thousand Units)
Section 5. Global Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
5.1. Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027
5.1.1. Chip
5.1.2. Sticker
5.1.3. Case
5.1.4. Others
5.2. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Type
Section 6. Global Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
6.1. Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027
6.1.1. Offline
6.1.2. Online
6.2. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Distribution Channel
Section 7. Global Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
7.1. Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027
7.1.1. North America
7.1.2. Europe
7.1.3. Asia-Pacific
7.1.4. Middle East & Africa
7.1.5. South America
7.2. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Region
Section 8. North America Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 9. Europe Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 10. Asia-Pacific Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 11. Middle East & Africa Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 12. South America Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 13. Competition Landscape
13.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix
13.2. Company Profiles for Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones
13.2.1. Penumbra Brands, Inc.
13.2.1.1. Company Overview
13.2.1.2. Product Portfolio
13.2.1.3. Financial Information (Subject to Data Availability)
13.2.1.4. Business Strategies/Recent Developments
13.2.2. American Aires Inc.
13.2.3. Cellsafe
13.2.4. DefenderShield
13.2.5. Mobile Safety
13.2.6. RadiArmor
13.2.7. RF Safe Corporation
13.2.8. SafeSleeve Anti-Radiation Cases
13.2.9. Syenergy Environics Limited
13.2.10. Waves Protect Corp.
Section 14. Key Takeaways
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a23wuy
