This study on the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market analyzes the scenario for the period 2019 to 2027, wherein 2018 is the base year and 2017 and earlier is historical data. The report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This study on the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market provides data on the developments undertaken by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



This study discusses the underlying trends and impact of various factors that are driving the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market, along with their influence on the evolution of the market.



This study also offers Porter's Five Force Analysis, value chain analysis, price trend analysis, and SWOT analysis of the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market in order to highlight the crucial growth tactics and opportunities for market players.



Key Questions Answered

How much revenue will the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market generate by the end of the forecast period?

What type of anti-radiation devices for cell phones is likely to gain the maximum market share by 2027?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall anti-radiation devices for cell phones market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market?

Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market to expand their geographical presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market?

Competition Landscape



In this chapter, the report offers a dashboard view of the competition matrix of leading players in the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market, along with structural analysis. The report includes the below mentioned pointers of major players operating in the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market:

Company Overview

Product Profiling

Product Innovation

Business Strategies/Recent Developments

Technological Advancements

Key Mergers & Acquisitions

Expansion Strategies

Company Financials

Key Topics Covered



Section 1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



Section 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



Section 3. Executive Summary



Section 4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Key Trends Analysis

4.4.1. Demand Side

4.4.2. Supply Side

4.5. Key Market Indicator

4.5.1. Electronic Devices Industry Overview

4.5.2. Mobile Phones Industry Overview

4.6. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Global Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.9.1. Market Value Projection (US$ Mn)

4.9.2. Market Volume Projection (Thousand Units)



Section 5. Global Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

5.1. Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027

5.1.1. Chip

5.1.2. Sticker

5.1.3. Case

5.1.4. Others

5.2. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Type



Section 6. Global Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027

6.1.1. Offline

6.1.2. Online

6.2. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Distribution Channel



Section 7. Global Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

7.1. Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027

7.1.1. North America

7.1.2. Europe

7.1.3. Asia-Pacific

7.1.4. Middle East & Africa

7.1.5. South America

7.2. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Region



Section 8. North America Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 9. Europe Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 10. Asia-Pacific Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 11. Middle East & Africa Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 12. South America Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix

13.2. Company Profiles for Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones

13.2.1. Penumbra Brands, Inc.

13.2.1.1. Company Overview

13.2.1.2. Product Portfolio

13.2.1.3. Financial Information (Subject to Data Availability)

13.2.1.4. Business Strategies/Recent Developments

13.2.2. American Aires Inc.

13.2.3. Cellsafe

13.2.4. DefenderShield

13.2.5. Mobile Safety

13.2.6. RadiArmor

13.2.7. RF Safe Corporation

13.2.8. SafeSleeve Anti-Radiation Cases

13.2.9. Syenergy Environics Limited

13.2.10. Waves Protect Corp.



Section 14. Key Takeaways

