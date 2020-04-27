Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study on the construction market analyzes the scenario for the period from 2019 to 2027, wherein 2018 is the base year and 2017 and earlier is the historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This study on the construction market also provides data on developments of important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report provides an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with trends and restraints in the market landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the construction market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



This study also discusses the underlying trends and impact of various factors that are driving the construction market, along with their influence on the evolution of the market.



This study also offers value chain analysis, technology analysis, consumer buying behavior, brand analysis, price trend analysis, and SWOT analysis of the construction market in order to elaborate on crucial growth tactics and opportunities for market players.



Key Questions Answered

How much revenue will the construction market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which sector is likely to hold maximum market share by 2027?

Which regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall construction market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the construction market?

Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the construction market to expand their geographical presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the construction market?

Competition Landscape



In this chapter, the report offers a dashboard view of the market share analysis of leading players in the construction market, along with structural analysis. The reports includes the below mentioned pointers of major players operating in the construction market:

Company Overview

Product Profiling

Market Share Analysis (2018)

Business Strategies/Recent Developments

Technological Advancements

Key Mergers & Acquisitions

Expansion Strategies

Company Financial

Key Topics Covered



Section 1. Preface

1.1. Market Definitions and Overview

1.2. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



Section 2. Assumptions and Acronyms



Section 3. Research Methodology



Section 4. Executive Summary



Section 5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5. Key Market Indicators

5.5.1. Green Building Industry Overview

5.5.2. Construction Equipment Industry Overview



Section 6. Global Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

6.1. Construction Market Size (US$ Bn), by Type, 2017-2027

6.1.1. Heavy and Civil Engineering

6.1.1.1. Bridge

6.1.1.2. Road

6.1.1.3. Railway

6.1.1.4. Airport

6.1.1.5. Others (Sewage, under bridges, etc.)

6.1.2. General Construction

6.1.2.1. Residential

6.1.2.2. Commercial

6.1.2.3. Industrial

6.1.3. Others (Specialty trades, maintenance, etc.)

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Type



Section 7. Global Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

7.1. Definitions/ Overview

7.2. Construction Market(US$ Mn), by Region, 2017-2027

7.2.1. North America

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.3. Asia Pacific

7.2.4. Middle East & Africa

7.2.5. South America

7.3. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Region



Section 8. North America Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 9. U.S. Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 10. Canada Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 11. Europe Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 12. Germany Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 13. France Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 14. UK Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 15. Italy Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 16. Asia-Pacific Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 17. China Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 18. India Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 19. Japan Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 20. Middle East & Africa Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 21. GCC Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 22. South Africa Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 23. South America Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 24. Brazil Construction Market Analysis and Forecast



Section 25. Competition Landscape

25.1. Competition Dash Board (2018)



Section 26. Company Profiles

26.1. Actividades de Construccin y Servicios

26.1.1. Basic Overview

26.1.2. Product/Service Portfolio

26.1.3. Financials

26.1.4. Strategy/Recent Developments

26.2. Vinci

26.3. PowerChina

26.4. Bouygues

26.5. Larsen and Toubro

26.6. China Communications Construction Company

26.7. STRABAG

26.8. Bechtel

26.9. TechnipFMC

26.10. Skanska



Section 27. Key Takeaways



