Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report
This study on the construction market analyzes the scenario for the period from 2019 to 2027, wherein 2018 is the base year and 2017 and earlier is the historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.
This study on the construction market also provides data on developments of important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report provides an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with trends and restraints in the market landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the construction market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.
This study also discusses the underlying trends and impact of various factors that are driving the construction market, along with their influence on the evolution of the market.
This study also offers value chain analysis, technology analysis, consumer buying behavior, brand analysis, price trend analysis, and SWOT analysis of the construction market in order to elaborate on crucial growth tactics and opportunities for market players.
Key Questions Answered
Competition Landscape
In this chapter, the report offers a dashboard view of the market share analysis of leading players in the construction market, along with structural analysis. The reports includes the below mentioned pointers of major players operating in the construction market:
Key Topics Covered
Section 1. Preface
1.1. Market Definitions and Overview
1.2. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
Section 2. Assumptions and Acronyms
Section 3. Research Methodology
Section 4. Executive Summary
Section 5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.3. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5. Key Market Indicators
5.5.1. Green Building Industry Overview
5.5.2. Construction Equipment Industry Overview
Section 6. Global Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
6.1. Construction Market Size (US$ Bn), by Type, 2017-2027
6.1.1. Heavy and Civil Engineering
6.1.1.1. Bridge
6.1.1.2. Road
6.1.1.3. Railway
6.1.1.4. Airport
6.1.1.5. Others (Sewage, under bridges, etc.)
6.1.2. General Construction
6.1.2.1. Residential
6.1.2.2. Commercial
6.1.2.3. Industrial
6.1.3. Others (Specialty trades, maintenance, etc.)
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Type
Section 7. Global Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
7.1. Definitions/ Overview
7.2. Construction Market(US$ Mn), by Region, 2017-2027
7.2.1. North America
7.2.2. Europe
7.2.3. Asia Pacific
7.2.4. Middle East & Africa
7.2.5. South America
7.3. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Region
Section 8. North America Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 9. U.S. Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 10. Canada Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 11. Europe Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 12. Germany Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 13. France Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 14. UK Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 15. Italy Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 16. Asia-Pacific Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 17. China Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 18. India Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 19. Japan Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 20. Middle East & Africa Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 21. GCC Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 22. South Africa Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 23. South America Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 24. Brazil Construction Market Analysis and Forecast
Section 25. Competition Landscape
25.1. Competition Dash Board (2018)
Section 26. Company Profiles
26.1. Actividades de Construccin y Servicios
26.1.1. Basic Overview
26.1.2. Product/Service Portfolio
26.1.3. Financials
26.1.4. Strategy/Recent Developments
26.2. Vinci
26.3. PowerChina
26.4. Bouygues
26.5. Larsen and Toubro
26.6. China Communications Construction Company
26.7. STRABAG
26.8. Bechtel
26.9. TechnipFMC
26.10. Skanska
Section 27. Key Takeaways
